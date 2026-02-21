‘The Voice’ Singer Dead at 27: RIP to Leo Rosas

Another singer from the reality television franchise The Voice has died at a young age.

Leo Rosas, age 27, died earlier this month, according to family members who spoke to El Deber. The family has also “requested respect and privacy during this time of mourning.”

“We must remember him as he wanted, as a great singer, a young man who dreamed and achieved success, and who represented Santa Cruz and Bolivia,” Rosas’ uncle, Alfredo Mendoza, said during a memorial event. “He thrilled us, and we must remember him for what he was: a great man.”

Rosas was the Season 8 runner-up on La Voz, the Mexican version of The Voice. He was a member of Yahir’s team.

Rosas was laid to rest on Monday at Las Misiones Garden Park Cemetery in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia.

Officials have not confirmed a cause of death for the 27-year-old vocalist. However, media personality Marco Antelo claimed Rosas was a “victim of depression.”

Santa Cruz’s governor, Luis Fernando Camacho, was among those to pay tribute to the late singer, writing, “Santa Cruz today says goodbye to a voice that accompanied our people with their music. The departure of Leo Rosas leaves a deep silence in his family, in his friends and in all those who ever found in his song and in his words a piece of Crucian identity.

“From here we send our sincere condolences and our sympathetic hug to his loved ones and to the entire team in the middle that was his home. Her voice doesn’t turn off… will remain forever in the collective memory of Santa Cruz and in the cultural history of our land. May he rest in peace.”



