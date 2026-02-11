2010s Reality TV Singer Dies of Cancer: Dean Franklin Was 36

Dean Franklin, who competed on Season 5 of The Voice UK, has died after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer late last year. He was 36.

The musician died on Saturday, his family confirmed on Facebook and Instagram on Sunday. “As a family, we are truly heartbroken to announce that our precious boy, Dean Franklin who fought so courageously over 8 weeks and 3 days passed over at 21.39pm last night,” Franklin’s mom wrote alongside a photo of her son’s hospital bed. “He was surrounded by love.”

“I have been getting [messages] from people this morning and wanted as his ma to manifest my son’s courage to share with you all,” she continued. “As a family, we will post in more length when we are able.”

She concluded, “Until then, please know that the love you gave to our Dean and all of us has meant so very much.”

Franklin, who competed as part of Paloma Faith’s team on the 2016 season of The Voice UK, announced in December that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer. On Jan. 30, Franklin revealed that the cancer had spread “aggressively” to his liver.

“Over the last few weeks, my life has changed very fast,” Franklin explained at the time. “What started as esophageal cancer ended up spreading aggressively to my liver and weirdly, I had almost no symptoms from the esophagus itself.”

He continued, “Sometimes cancer doesn’t shout where it starts. Sometimes it whispers and shows itself somewhere else.”

Franklin revealed that he had entered “palliative care” while still undergoing treatment. “I’ve chosen to keep fighting with chemo even though it has been incredibly tough,” he said. “Some days have been harder than others, especially the nighttime.”

Thanking his followers for “every bit of love” they had sent his way, Franklin advised, “If there’s one thing that I’d ask is please listen to your body, push for answers, don’t ignore changes and early checks really, really do matter.”