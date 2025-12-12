Another Reality TV Couple Is Separating

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Bronwyn Newport officially has split with her husband, Todd Bradley, after nine years of marriage.

A representative for Newport confirmed to PEOPLE Friday that “after thoughtful consideration,” Newport, 40, and Bradley, 67, “have separated.”

“This was a mutual decision made with care and respect for one another,” the rep added. “They ask for privacy during this time.”

Todd Bradley, Bronwyn Newport at The Daily Front Row’s 12th Annual Fashion Media Awards held at the Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center on September 12, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

The confirmation comes after Radar Online reported Thursday that Newport had announced at the Season 6 Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion taping last week that she was separating from her husband.

“This shouldn’t come as any surprise, though,” the outlet’s source said, noting that Newport “is disgusted by what she’s been seeing on TV” in how her husband treats her. “He’s coming off badly,” the source continued, adding that the breakup “is truly not shocking.”

Newport and Bradley’s relationship troubles have been front and center since the Bravo star joined the Utah-based Real Housewives franchise in Season 5, with the tech entrepreneur making it known he wants nothing to do with filming.

During her first season, Newport confessed that Bradley had once had an emotional affair, telling her co-stars, “He said it’s a fatal flaw of his. What’s good for him in business is that he’s never satisfied. He’s always pushing for the next deal, the best deal, the whatever. And it is hard to turn that off. When you come home, you are always looking.”

“It’s not his fault,” she added. “You’re used to what you’re used to you, you like what you like.”

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — Episode 22013 — Pictured: (l-r) Bronwyn Newport, Todd Bradley — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)

In the current season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Newport’s marriage entered the spotlight once again when a rumor surfaced that Bradley had made out with one of Lisa Barlow’s acquaintances, and that he was “farting the entire time.”

Newport claimed the accusation was Barlow’s way of trying to “get under [her] skin” and “hurt [her] family” at the time, but she confirmed social media rumors that surfaced later in the season that someone had seen Bradley looking at NSFW photos and texts from another woman while on a flight.

Newport has previously said that she and Bradley did not sign a prenuptial agreement before tying the knot. The couple shares no children, although Newport is mom to 19-year-old daughter Gwen from a previous relationship and Bradley has two adult sons from his first marriage.