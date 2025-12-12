‘RHOSLC’ Star Splits from Husband After 9 Years of Marriage, Report Claims

Bronwyn Newport is calling it quits. Page Six reports that The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star and her husband, Todd Bradley, have split.

The fashionista and the tech guru have separated, per the report. One source told the publication the two are “headed for divorce,” while another shares similar sentiments, saying they are “looking at a divorce.” Both agree that Newport is the one pulling the plug.

Their relationship has been a hot topic on the current season of the Bravo reality series. In the latest episode, while on a cast trip to Greece, Newport denied that she admitted she was open to having an open marriage. She also walked back statements made in previous episodes with her co-stars that she kicked him out of their marital home and wanted space.

The pair has a 26-year age difference. Newport is 40 while Bradley is 66.

Prior to the report, a source told Radar Online that Newport announced she was separating from Bradley at the Season 6 reunion taping, which taped last week. “This shouldn’t come as any surprise, though,” the source said, noting that Newport “is disgusted by what she’s been seeing on TV” in regard to how Bradley treats her. “He’s coming off badly,” the source argued, noting, adding again that the split “is truly not shocking.”

This hasn’t been the only time her marriage has been called into question on the show. It’s been an area of discussion since they joined the show in Season 5, with Bradley making it known he doesn’t want to be on the show. During Season 5, Newport told her co-stars that Bradley once had an emotional affair, which she says was a “very low low” in their relationship. She said he apologized by gifting her a five-diamond ring representing five promises. They wed in 2016.

In Season 6, which is currently airing, Lisa Barlow said she heard that Bradley had made out with one of her friends and was “farting the entire time.” Bradley claimed the rumor was “gossip and nonsense.”

The estranged couple doesn’t have any children together. Newport has a 19-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.