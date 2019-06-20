Anna and Josh Duggar Reveal Sex of Baby No. 6

Anna and Josh Duggar are officially thinking pink, the couple revealed that they are set to welcome a daughter this fall.

The couple, who announced in April that they are expecting, made the exciting announcement on Instagram on Thursday, June 20 with a sweet video of the moment their learned the sex of the baby on the way, which will mark their sixth child together.

The baby girl on the way will join older siblings Mackynzie, 9; Michael, 7; Marcus, 5; Meredith, 3; and Mason, 2.

“This is the 6th gender reveal for our little family and it always so exciting!” Anna captioned the video in which one of her son’s poured water over a cake, which then produced pink foam. “Each child God has given us is unique and special — we all look forward to the arrival of our daughter/sister this fall!”

“This morning Jessa [Duggar] sent over an article which mentioned our first gender reveal with Mackynzie on the Today Show as something that helped popularize gender reveal cakes 10 years ago,” the 19 Kids and Counting alum wrote. “While it’s hard to believe it’s been that long, it also reminded us to get this video posted!”

Duggar went on to reveal that she and her husband had been inspired to announced do a gender reveal via a cake by the late Grandma Mary Duggar, who sadly passed away on June 9.

“A little behind the scenes story: When I was expecting Kynzie, Grandma Duggar excitedly told me of a ‘new trend’ that featured baking a gender reveal cake,” Anna shared. “Grandma asked if she and Amy [Duggar] could bake one for us?!?! Josh and I loved the idea and that was our plan…until our producers heard about the idea and it grew quite a bit!”

“Buddy the Cake Boss ended up baking the first gender reveal cake for us! We were thrilled to cut into our pink cake with Meredith Vieira in NYC,” she continued. “All that to say, Grandma was the one who sparked this special tradition for our family and it sounds like a lot of other families have enjoyed the idea over the years as well!”

“With Grandma’s passing last week, this 6th gender reveal is a reminder of her love — I’m so glad we were able to share the news of our third little girl with Great-Grandma before she went to be with Jesus!” Anna concluded her post, adding the hashtag #littleduggars.

The gender reveal comes just two months after the couple announced that they were expanding their family. It also follows just weeks after they revealed on Instagram that they had their “gender reveal ultrasound.”