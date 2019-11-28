Anna Duggar Welcomes Baby No. 6 With Husband Josh

Counting On stars Anna Duggar and her husband Josh Duggar are officially parents of six! The couple announced on Wednesday that they have welcomed their sixth child together. The newest member of the Duggar family was born earlier in the day.

“On Thanksgiving eve our hearts are overflowing with joy and gratefulness for the arrival of our sixth child!” the couple told Us Weekly. “Maryella Hope arrived this morning at 9:12am. 8 pounds and 2 ounces, 20 inches long. Anna had a fast labor and delivery without complications. We are so thankful for a beautiful, healthy baby girl!”

Baby No. 6 joins older siblings Mackynzie, 9; Michael, 7; Marcus, 5; Meredith, 3; and, Mason, 2.

The TLC personalities, who had tied the knot in September of 2008, had announced the exciting news that they were expecting back in April.

“We couldn’t be happier to share with the world that our family is growing by one this Fall,” they said in a statement to Us Weekly. “We continually stand amazed by God’s love, redemption, grace and blessings in our lives. Our entire little family is ecstatic!”

The couple also shared the news on social media, with Duggar posting a video to her Instagram account of the moment her five other children learned of the news. She and her husband had revealed that the little one’s were getting another sibling by having them assemble a puzzle that spelled out “New Baby Coming This Fall.”

“We are so excited to announce that we are expecting a new little one! As we watch our children grow and thrive — we look forward to baby six joining us this fall!” Duggar captioned the video, adding the hashtag, “little duggars.”

Fans were not the only ones to rejoice at the news, with Duggar family patriarch and matriarch also expressing their excitement at the news their family would once again be expanding.

“We are so happy for Josh & Anna, expecting their 6th child and our 16th grandchild! Each child is a blessing from God,” they said. “Anna is one of the most amazing women in the world, she is a Proverbs 31 woman! Anna & Josh are good parents and it is going to be neat to see what God does with each one of their children’s lives.”

“Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith and Mason are so excited to have a little sibling on the way!” they added. “God is at work in their sweet little family! He has blessed them with another child! What a gift! The best days for their family are still ahead!”

The newest member of the family joins a handful of other additions made throughout 2019, including Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald’s third child, daughter Ivy Jane, who was born in May.