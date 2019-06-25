Anna Duggar Shares ‘Grateful’ 31st Birthday Instagram Post

Anna Duggar is reflecting on all of the things that she is “thankful” for on her 31st birthday.

On Monday, Duggar took to Instagram to give Counting On fans a glimpse into her birthday celebration, sharing a gallery of images and videos and penning a sweet message to mark her birthday and everything she has accomplished in her 31 years of life.

“Turned 31 years old today and I have so much to be thankful for! 11 years ago today I said, Yes!’ to the man of my dreams!” she captioned the gallery. “So grateful for God’s grace and redemption over our family! 5 beautiful, healthy, and energetic growing kiddos and one more on the way!”

Although Duggar celebrated 31 with a celebration at home, many of her family members were eager to take to the comments section to send her birthday messages.

“Happy birthday!!!!” Joseph and Kendra Duggar wrote.

“Happy happy birthday!!” Jill (Duggar) Dillard added.

“Love you sweet girl, you’re brave, you are forgiving, a great momma , and stronger than I could ever be,” Duggar family cousin Amy (Duggar) King wrote.

As mentioned in her post, Duggar’s birthday celebrations come amid the wait of her sixth child with her husband Josh Duggar. The couple, who also share Mackynzie, 9; Michael, 7; Marcus, 5; Meredith, 3; and Mason, 2, announced in April that they are currently expecting.

“We couldn’t be happier to share with the world that our family is growing by one this Fall,” the couple said in a statement. “We continually stand amazed by God’s love, redemption, grace and blessings in our lives. Our entire little family is ecstatic!”

Earlier this month, they revealed that their little one on the way is a baby girl. They made the reveal with a gender reveal cake, a tradition that they started after the late Grandma Mary Duggar made the suggestion years prior.

“With Grandma’s passing last week, this 6th gender reveal is a reminder of her love — I’m so glad we were able to share the news of our third little girl with Great-Grandma before she went to be with Jesus!” Duggar wrote.

Duggar and her husband’s little girl will join a number of new additions set to join the Duggar family this year. Currently, her sisters-in-law Joy-Anna, Jessa, and Lauren, are all pregnant.