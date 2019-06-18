Anna Duggar Reveals Heartbreaking Video of Daughter Singing With Late Grandma Mary

A week after her death, Anna Duggar is continuing to reflect on the special connection that Grandma Mary Duggar had in her children’s’ lives.

The TLC reality TV star took to Instagram on Sunday, exactly one week after Mary’s passing, to share a sweet video of her 3-year-old daughter Meredith signing with Mary, which the toddler said was her favorite memory of her time with her great-grandmother.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Mary, 78, passed away on June 9.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Duggar (@annaduggar) on Jun 15, 2019 at 8:43am PDT

“As I’ve talked with my children this week about their special memories of Great-Grandma, Meredith said she was going to miss singing for Grandma,” Duggar captioned the post. “Dithy has such a special love for Great-Grandma as she always enjoyed time with her and singing for her — Great-Grandma would give undivided attention and was her biggest fan!”

“Somehow Grandma kept up with each of us and always took the time to make each birthday, recital, baby shower or any other event (and all the “uneventful” days in between) special — she mastered the rare art of consistent praise!” she continued. “She lived well, loved much and is greatly missed.”

Mary, the mother of Jim Bob, passed away of an accidental drowning in her swimming pool at her home in Springdale, Arkansas, on June 9. She was 78.

After the Duggar’s officially announced her passing in a statement, Duggar had been among the many members of the family to take to social media to pay tribute to her grandmother.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Duggar (@annaduggar) on Jun 9, 2019 at 9:05pm PDT

“Great-Grandma Duggar went to heaven today to be with Jesus,” she announced. “What an awesome woman of faith and such a loving example of God’s love. She was a true soul-winner and loved everyone she met, telling them to turn from sin and trust Jesus for salvation!”

“Miss her soooo much and we cherish each moment we were blessed to spend together! Lots of tears being shed here — grateful for all the prayers,” she concluded.

In the family’s formal announcement, they had remembered Mary as a “devoted mother, a loving mother-in-law, and a much-loved grandmother.”

Mary is survived by daughter Deanna and son Jim Bob, 21 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, the family thanking fans for their support in a statement, writing, “we deeply appreciate your prayers for our family and all who loved Mary during this time.”