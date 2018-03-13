Anna Duggar Reflects on Tragic Miscarriage, Giving Thanks for Her Five ‘Beautiful’ Children

Anna Duggar is counting her blessings, even through the tough times.

The former TLC personality and mother of five children — sharing Mackynzie Renée, 8, Meredith, 2, and sons Michael, 6, Marcus, 4, and Mason Garrett, 7 months, with husband Josh Duggar — posted a sweet video of her kiddos eating cucumbers that she had prepared for their snack time on Instagram Saturday.

“You know you’re a #DuggarMom when your kids eat cucumbers faster than you can prepare them!” she wrote, also sharing a “fun fact” about her family.

“On Joshua’s side of the family I’m mommy to 1/2 of the grandchildren so far…and the only grand-daughters!” she added.

Duggar also touched on a more tragic time in her and husband Josh’s life in the post, mentioning the miscarriage she underwent early in their marriage.

“I’m so thankful for the 5 beautiful children God has given us (+1 in heaven!),” she wrote.

In 2010, 29-year-old Duggar opened up about the loss of her baby to Meredith Vieira on Today while revealing that she was pregnant with her second child.

“It was very hard to go through the excitement of finding out we were expecting a little one and then losing it,” she told Vieira at the time.

Getting through the tough time required her and Josh to rely on their faith, she added.

“One thing that really helped was thanking God, thanking him in the good times and thanking him when things don’t go the way we expected them to,” she shared.

“If you thank God it really, really releases you and helps you to be able to go on with life,” Duggar said.

Last March, the couple announced they were expecting their fifth child.

“For nearly the last two years, we have quietly worked to save our marriage, focus on our children, and rebuild our lives together as a family. Doing so is never easy after a breach of trust,” the couple wrote in a blog post, referencing Josh’s molestation and cheating scandals that rocked their marriage.

“We’ve learned that a life of faith and rebuilding a life together is simply done one day at a time,” the post continued.

“As we continue our journey as a family and rebuild our lives, we are delighted to share with you that we are expecting a new baby boy later this year. Beauty comes from ashes and we cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy!” they concluded their post.

In September, the couple welcomed son Mason Garrett.

“The entire family is ecstatic over the arrival of another beautiful blessing. We want to thank everyone for your prayers, kind words and well wishes,” the couple wrote on the family blog. “We appreciate it much more than we could ever express. We pray God blesses each of you with an abundance of the kindness you’ve shown us.”

