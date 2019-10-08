Anna Duggar Posts Heartbreaking Photo After Family Member Dies in Car Crash

Anna Duggar posted a moving message on Instagram this weekend after losing a family member in a car crash. The Duggar family is mourning the death of Rebecca Waller, connected to the family through marriage, and Anna had just the written memorial they needed in this difficult time.

Anna Duggar was related to Rebecca Waller through her sister, Priscilla. Priscilla married David Waller, who is Rebecca’s older brother, making them sisters-in-law. On Sunday, Anna posted a photo of Rebecca, along with a Bible quote in her memory. She also wrote her own message for Rebecca.

“Life is a precious gift and sometimes it seems MUCH too short,” she wrote. “We were heartbroken when Rebecca Waller (my brother-in-law, David Waller’s youngest sister) passed away suddenly in a tragic car accident this week. The memories our family made with Becca over the years will be cherished forever!”

Anna revealed that Rebecca was just 22 years old when she passed this week. Like the Duggars, Kellers and the rest of the Wallers, Rebecca was a devout Christian, and a part of the same fundamentalist community that Counting On revolves around.

“She lived her 22 years of life (though so short) to the fullest. Rebecca loved God and served others diligently, she was energetic, gave the best hugs, and was a blessing to everyone who knew her!” Anna wrote.

She went on to advise her followers never to take life for granted, and to “never pass up a chance to say ‘I love you.’” Her words struck a chord with many followers, who left their thanks and condolences in the comments.

“Ty for this I needed this!” one person wrote.

“Praying for your families and what a sweet post. She must have been special,” added another.

“I’m so sorry to hear this. My thoughts and prayers are with your family,” a third person commented.

Rebecca was on the outskirts of the reality TV world of the Duggars. Her brother David made an appearance on 19 Kids and Counting before it was canceled, through his marriage to Priscilla. Priscilla, too, has only made tangential appearances on the show through her relationship to Anna, who married the eldest Duggar child, Josh.

Of course, fans see little of Josh, Anna or any of their children on the new series Counting On these days, as Josh was banned from the show due to allegations of child molestation. However, Anna has appeared on episodes of Counting On, while Josh has made it onto United Bates of America.