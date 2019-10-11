Anna Duggar Loses Her 2-Year-Old in Los Angeles

Anna Duggar, the wife of former 19 Kids & Counting star Josh Duggar, briefly lost track of their two-year-old son Mason during a visit to a Los Angeles museum on Tuesday. Thankfully, Mason was found safely, but Anna was not happy with her oldest children. Members of the Duggar family recently drove from Arkansas to Los Angeles to visit Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo, who live in California.

Radar Online obtained photos of Anna, 31, appearing distressed at the Autry Museum. About an hour into their visit, Anna was heard asking where Mason was, according to an eyewitness. She later turned to the pre-teen Duggar girls, telling them they should have been keeping an eye on Mason.

Anna was “circling around the maze of exhibits for two minutes” before Jinger said they found Mason.

At the time, Josh was in another room in the museum with his father, Jim Bob Duggar. The source claimed Josh was “oblivious” to the incident.

“Anna has a lot she’s dealing with and it doesn’t seem Josh has her back,” the insider claimed. “She has to rely on other family members to watch her kids and she’s got another one on the way… I don’t know how Anna deals with it.”

Anna shared a photo from the museum trip on Instagram in a gallery of photos to celebrate 10-year-old daughter Mackynzie’s birthday. Anna made no reference to losing track of Mason for two minutes during the museum trip.

“Happy Birthday Kynzie! We are so blessed to have such a sweet young daughter! Your name Mackynzie means wise leader, and you are just that kind of a role model to your younger siblings and friends,” Anna wrote in the caption. “You’re such a proficient reader, super diligent in your study of music, you enjoy baking and make some very tasty treats and you are so creative in your sewing skills! I can remember the day Mackynzie was born (10 years ago!) like it was yesterday — how fast time flies! We had such a fun day here in Los Angeles and such a fun celebration time with family and friends this evening. What a special day!”

Josh, also 31, and Anna have been married 11 years. They are also parents to Maredith, 4, Michael, 8, and Marcus, 6. They announced in April they are expecting another baby.

“11 years ago, before God, our family and friends we said, ‘I do!’ — and my how the past 11 years have flown by!” Anna wrote on Instagram last month. “The joys we’ve experienced together have far surpassed the shadows of sorrow we’ve walked through. Through it all, God’s kindness and grace has sustained us. I am thankful for the 7 children He has given us together (5 here/1 in heaven/1 due in Nov)! [heart emoji] I love you so much Joshua and look forward to growing old together! (Gotta admit though…being young together is pretty fun too!)”

Josh has been several scandals and does not appear on TLC’s Counting On. In 2015, he admitted to molesting five girls, including four of his own sisters as a teenager. He also admitted to being unfaithful to Anna after his name appeared in the Ashley Madison hack.