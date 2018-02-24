Anna Duggar Reportedly ‘Miserable’ After Josh’s Numerous Scandals

Anna Duggar is reportedly “miserable” due to her marriage to Josh Duggar.

As Cafe Mom highlights, a Redditor who has spent a bit of time around the Duggar family took to social network to answer questions fans may have about the TLC personalities’ lives.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I live in Springdale and my uncle and aunt go to the same home church as the Duggars,” the anonymous user wrote. “They’ve attended my church multiple times and I’ve hung out with them at family camps and home school retreats a lot. There seems to be a huge misconception that they’re insane (I grew up around this so my definition is probably different than yours) but if you have any questions I can try to clear anything up to the best of my ability.”

The most interesting thread to come out of the discussion was about Anna and Josh’s relationship. Based on the user’s perspective, Anna does not seem too happy when she’s in public with Josh.

“The only one who seems like she’s miserable is Anna,” the user wrote. “And as someone who has met Josh multiple times, he’s not someone who seems like he’d be a whole lot of fun to be married too.”

Apparently one possible reason for her behavior is Josh’s actions while in public. The source claims that Josh is not shy about ogling other women.

“He just stares at every girl he meets like she is an object for him to do something with,” the source wrote. “Most of the Duggar boys are very respectful and are good at keeping their eyes up — Josh never has been, and I know he was reprimanded a lot for his wandering eyes as a kid.”

Apparently Anna has not always acted like this, but Josh’s numerous public scandals have taken a toll on her. In 2015, it was revealed that Josh molested his sisters as a teenager. That same year, it came to light that he had an account on Ashley Madison, a website for married people seeking to have affairs.

“When they first got married she was really cool to be around, she loved being married,” the source said. “I don’t know if she’s unhappy about being married to Josh at this point, but I feel bad for her because wherever she goes someone asks her why she hasn’t left him and she gets a lot of judgemental (sic) stares. I think it would be hard to go from one of the most popular couples to the one that’s kind of been shunned by the public.”

The sourced added, “She only ever seems happy when she’s with her kids … She usually has enough common sense to smile and say thanks for your opinion. Those close to her don’t ask but some conservative Christian women can’t keep their noses out of others buisness (sic).”