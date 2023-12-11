Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Mourns Sister Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell Following Her Death at 29

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is mourning the death of her older sister, Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, following the reality personality's passing Saturday at the age of 29 following a year-long battle with cancer. Thompson and Cardwell's mother, Mama June Shannon, was the one to break the tragic news on social media at the time, sharing a family photo while thanking followers for their "continued prayers and thoughts" during such a "difficult time."

Thompson's tribute was shared alongside the same family photo posted by her mother and began, "This is one post I wish I didn't have to make." She continued, "Last night we all surrounded Anna with love & let her know it was okay to go. Unfortunately around 11pm Anna took her last [breath]. Anna was in so much pain last night but now as a family we all know she is at peace now."

"I really don't know what to say as my heart is completely broken," the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum, 18, continued. "Watching my 29 year old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn't been easy. Anna was a fighter & still is. Lord please wrap your arms around her 2 babies & our family as the next couple of days will make this all a reality."

In a message to her sister, Thompson wrote, "I'm so glad that you waited til i was home to take your last breath! I would've loved for you to get to see me graduate college but i know you will forever cheer me on in heaven! We will all make sure your legacy lives on forever. And i promise to always make sure to celebrate our birthday like you never left!" She concluded, "The sky looks a little bit different today. We will always love you Anna. You hit me hard with his one Anna but i know your in a better place now and pain free forever!"

Thompson also shared the news on TikTok, tearing up as she recalled the last year of her sister's life. "I'm excited that she at least saw me get through my first semester of college," she explained. "I really wish she would have seen me graduate, but that'll be OK, because she's gonna be watching over me." Cardwell was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January. She is survived by her mother, siblings and two children, Kaitlyn, 10, and Kylie, 7.