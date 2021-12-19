Angela Simmons Rumored to Join ‘Real Housewives’ Series, But Here’s the Truth

Filming for Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is underway. And while socialite Angela Simmons has been spotted at events with the cast and rumors of her being part of the show ran rampant, sources say Simmons is not part of the cast. Sources close to production tell TMZ that despite Simmons attending Hampton’s party at Le’Archive in Atlanta recently, she wasn’t there to shoot scenes for the new season.

Simmons has moved from New York City to Atlanta, but it’s not for RHOA. She remains an executive producer and cast member on We TV’s Growing Up Hip Hop. She’s also working on her own show, Just Angela.

Videos by PopCulture.com

BScott went on ‘The Real’ and confirmed Angela Simmons & Monyetta Shaw have been filming for Season 14. Bravo apparently loves Angela but cannot officially cast her bc she’s tied to another network, which is true bc Angela is on WETV. 🍑 #RHOA pic.twitter.com/nZfrmkT3xS — jay (@JaysRealityBlog) December 15, 2021

Regardless of the Run’s House alum not being on the show, there’s going to be plenty of drama. Longtime cast members Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey have opted not to return to the beloved Bravo series. But there are some major heavy hitters and familiar faces returning and joining the cast. Sheree Whitfield is returning for the third time since the show’s inception. Marlo Hampton, who has been a friend of the show since season 4, has finally been given a peach and bumped up to full-time. Kandi Burruss, Drew Sidora, and Kenya Moore are also returning for another season. Track star Sanya Richards Ross is the newest addition.

Whitfield is a central part of the upcoming season. Her relationship with her newly released prison bae Tyrone Gilliams and how they are navigating his release is something producers were really looking to showcase. But Gilliams has refused to film, citing the terms of his monitored release as a conflict.

TMZ reported that Gilliams has sent the show a cease and desist to remove any mention of his name and likeness, even from previous seasons. He’s been featured on the show on-and-off via phone audio since season 4. Gilliams and Whitfield are now reportedly on the outs as a result of her allegedly trying to bring cameras to their scheduled dates.

Whitfield also reportedly has major drama with Sidora. Moore and Hampton squashed their feud. But they recently unfollowed one another on Instagram and shared cryptic messages on their Instagram stories, leaving many to believe they are beefing once again.