‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’: Cynthia Bailey Just Marked a Big Career Milestone

Cynthia Bailey isn’t letting not being a peach holder stop her from shining. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star announced her departure from the show this year ahead of Season 14 production starts. Bailey was a full-time peach holder for 11 consecutive seasons. The former supermodel said at the time that she was looking forward to expanding her resume outside of the show and as it turns out, acting is her next big step. Bailey took to Instagram to reveal that she just wrapped her first film role.

“Finished my first movie today & was so blessed to work with this talented actor [vivleacock] who played my husband,” she captioned a photo of her and actor Viv Leacock. “He was so generous & kind. I learned so much from him. And the best part is he invited me to his home to have a “home-cooked” dinner with his beautiful family! They were so welcoming & loving! I am so full (literally lol) & grateful!” Bailey also tagged Lifetime, hinting that the film is a project for the popular network.

In a separate Instagram post, she shared a photo of her alongside Camryn Manheim from the set. “So much fun working with this incredibly talented lady,” she wrote. “I have enjoyed watching her on my tv for years! Thanks [camrynmanheim] for being so kind & supportive! I could watch you work all day. You KILLED it!”

This isn’t Bailey’s first dip in the acting world. She’s currently starring in the BET sports drama Games People Play. The Tracee Edmonds produced series is in its second season. Bailey has a recurring role.

In October, Bailey opened up about leaving the reality series. Fans have watched her transition from modeling to becoming an entrepreneur. She’s opened several business, including a modeling agency, fashion accessories line, and now a wine cellar and event space in Georgia.

“Honestly, I have had a good run. It has been 11 years, and it was just time, and I think not only was it time, it was the right time,” Bailey explained to Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier. She also revealed that she’d been offered a friend role but said she ultimately decided against it because she wanted to be free of filming. Bailey also admitted that being a newlywed had a lot to do with her decision. She’s currently married to sports anchor Mike Hill. Bailey was previously married to Peter Thomas. Her and Thomas’ marital woes played out on the show, which is something Bailey says she did not want to experience again.