‘RHOA’ Couple Reportedly on the Rocks

Sheree Whitfield’s highly anticipated return to Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta has fans eager for an update on her love life. As reported by several blogs, Whitfield’s focus on showcasing her thriving relationship with her on-again-off-again boyfriend, former party promoter Tyrone Gilliams. But as TMZ reports, her storyline may be in jeopardy. Turns out Whitfield and Gilliams are not on speaking terms after a major fallout regarding filming a scene for the upcoming 14th season.

The media outlet reports that Gilliams, who is currently under house arrest in Philadelphia after being released early due to COVID-19 in his prison, allegedly hasn’t spoken to Whitfield since Nov. 6. Williams was accused of running a major Ponzi scheme.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Issues between Gilliams and Whitfield began after Whitfield told him she was coming to visit him from New York to Philadelphia. She reportedly told him that RHOA cameras would be there to document their lunch date.

But because of Gilliams’ house arrest release and him being under ongoing monitoring, he reportedly opted not to attend. He was reportedly afraid of the production schedule interfering with his curfew. The RHOA production team reportedly told Gilliams’ attorneys that the scene would be edited as if Gilliams stood her up on their date. Photos of Whitfield dining alone in a Downtown Philadelphia restaurant surfaced online.

Whitfield was reportedly fired from the show after an explosive Season 10 reunion. Much of her final season was focused on her and Gilliams maintaining a relationship while he was behind bars. She revealed that she and Gilliams had a deep emotional connection.

At the time, she was helping him fight an appeal and said that she wouldn’t wait for him if he lost. His appeal was denied and they briefly split before reconciling ahead of his release. She said that she was single during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Gilliams not Whitfield has spoken about allegedly being on the outs. Whitfield was previously married to Bob Whitfield, a former NFL star. Their divorce and child support battle was chronicled during her first four seasons on the show. They also briefly reconciled but split in Season 9 after Bob joked about physically abusing Sheree.