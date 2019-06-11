Andy Cohen Says the ‘Door Will Always Be Open’ to Lisa Vanderpump After ‘RHOBH’ Exit

Andy Cohen isn’t closing the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills book on Lisa Vanderpump just yet.

After the original RHOBH cast member announced last week she would no longer be appearing on the Bravo series, the Watch What Happens Live host opened up about exit and refusal to film the Season 9 reunion on his Sirius XM show Monday.

“I wish she had been there. What can I tell you? I really wish she would have been there and I think she would have done great,” he said of Vanderpump skipping out on the reunion filming. “And I think she actually could have left with some resolution.”

While rumors have swirled that Kathy Hilton could be added to the cast to hold Vanderpump’s diamond, Cohen made it clear that no one was looking to push her legacy aside in the 90210.

“No one will ever replace her,” Cohen told his listeners. “And no one can replace her. I mean, it has been well documented that when we were developing The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, I was not totally sold on doing the show … But when I saw Lisa Vanderpump on that casting tape, man, she was the one who really sold me on doing the show.”

He continued,”She is iconic. And I am so glad that we will continue to see more of Lisa — in all of her glory — on Vanderpump Rules … she will always be the queen of diamonds in the Bravo universe.”

That being said, Cohen made sure to clarify that while “people come and go, the show remains,” and that while the Vanderpump Dogs founder had left it behind, there was plenty more drama to come without her.

Regardless, Cohen concluded, “The door will always be open to Lisa.”

Before confirming she was no longer a Housewife, Vanderpump made her feelings on the other women and the PuppyGate drama that consumed much of Season 9 clear in an interview with DailyMailTV.

“The objective of the reunion is to reunite, right? And I have no inclination to reunite with the women who’ve been harassing me for 10 months now. So in all probability, no,” she said of attending the reunion filming, adding when asked about returning for future seasons, “I think they’ve made it pretty impossible for me to go back frankly. So … no.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic