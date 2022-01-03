Andy Cohen Reportedly Losing CNN New Year’s Eve Gig After Rants

Andy Cohen will reportedly not be returning to CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live broadcast to ring in 2023. The reality TV host had some controversial moments on Friday night, when he claimed he was “overserved.” In response, sources at the network have told Radar Online that Cohen will not be invited back again.

Radar spoke to “senior CNN staffers” who said that they were “embarrassed” by Cohen’s performance on New Year’s Eve. They said: “We claim to be the most trusted network in news and yet CNN hires Andy Cohen to make a fool out of all of us with his New Year’s performance? Andy doesn’t even work for CNN and yet he has been the face of our network for the past 48 hours. It is embarrassing and real CNN staffers are very angry.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/Andy/status/1477258761739898880?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Cohen raised some eyebrows on Friday night by “ranting” to the camera several times – notably condemning New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and mocking the competing broadcast on ABC several times. He also joked about his elderly parents using marijuana and ignored his co-host, Anderson Cooper, when he tried to reign in the conversation. The sources said that it all adds up to too much.

“Andy went too far. I think we can agree that it is CNN who look like losers,” a source said. “Nothing has been made official yet, but internally we have been told that Andy will not be invited back next year. Embarrassing himself is one thing, but embarrassing Anderson Cooper is another. It was already known that Anderson doesn’t want to host next year’s special, he would rather ring the new year in with his son. And without Anderson, thankfully there will be no Andy Cohen.”

A source at NBC – the parent company of Bravo, where Cohen hosts Watch What Happens Live – reportedly laughed when asked for a comment on this story. They said: “What did CNN expect? This is the guy that created The Real Housewives. He interviews reality trainwrecks, not world leaders and real newsmakers. Andy works for Bravo’s parent company NBC, but they didn’t want him that night. Instead, they went with Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson. If Andy wants to make a fool of himself on December 31st better he do it on CNN rather than NBC.”

So far, none of the parties involved have commented publicly on this report – Cohen, Cooper, CNN or NBC. Cohen continues to host Watch What Happens Live on Bravo.