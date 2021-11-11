What Andy Cohen Has to Say About Nene Leakes’ Potential Return to ‘RHOA’

Nene Leakes may be ready to consider returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but what does Bravo honcho Andy Cohen feel about the possibility? Leake’s exit came after a difficult few seasons for her. Following the virtual Season 12 reunion, that she left early, Leakes went on a smear campaign of sorts on her longtime network and the network executives.

She accused producers of fading her out of the show over time. Per Leakes, she’s been a victim of discrimination and bias. She also took shots at Cohen, saying that no one would know nor care about Cohen if it weren’t for her helping to put the franchise on the map.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But it looks like Leakes is ready to let bygones be bygones. During a recent appearance on the FOX daytime talk show The Real, “Yeah, sure, I’ll return to the show. I’m OK with returning to the show as long as we can work through a few things,” Leakes told the hosts. “I’m happy to return to the show. Besides, I have a lot of unfinished business with a couple of them that they confirmed on the show.”

But Leakes says she has one stipulation: she has to talk to Cohen first. “Andy and I were really close for a really, really long time,” she added. “I think that Andy and I need to have a sit-down and talk and then we’re off to the races.”

Cohen revealed on his Sirius XM show Andy Cohen Live what he thinks about Leakes’ recent statement. “What I don’t want to do is get into a public thing with her,” he said. “I think she would probably prefer that I keep her name out of my mouth and that is what I’m going to honor.” He also revealed on another show that his focus at the moment is filming for the upcoming 14th season of RHOA.