Andi Dorfman Calls ‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown ‘Super Authentic’ Amid Luke P. Drama

The Bachelorette alum Andi Dorfman is more than pleased with ABC‘s decision to star Hannah Brown as this season’s front-runner.

“Oh my gosh. I like her so far. I really do,” Dorfman told Us Weekly on Tuesday. “I think a lot of people were kind of, like, ‘Wait, why Hannah B.?’ [But] I think she is super authentic. I think she’s one of those girls that didn’t come on with any other intention except to do the show, to find love and … I really think that her motives are pure and I like her for that. And she’s super-self-deprecating.”

The 32-year-old Georgia native added that even though “everyone was a little confused by” the choice to make Brown, 24, the lead, she thinks “it’s awesome.”

“I think they went with a girl that was there because she actually wanted to find love and not for anything [else] at all. So I really appreciate her and respect her for that.”

Dorfman first appeared on season 18 of The Bachelor where she competed for the love of Juan Pablo Galavis before she made the decision to leave the series on the ninth episode after a bad overnight date. She went on to lead season 10 of The Bachelorette, where she ended up engaged to Josh Murray. In 2015, she and Murray ended their five-month relationship.

But not everyone is team Hannah B. Luke S., one of the current contestants on Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, accused her of siding with Luke P., who he called “unstable” after a physical scuffle this week.

Claiming his fellow contestant “attacked [him] out of nowhere,” Luke S. was furious after being “bodyslammed” during what was supposed to be a friendly game of rugby.

“Luke can’t control himself, frickin’ animal,” he told the camera after the encounter. “It’s just crazy to see! I’ve never seen anything like it in my whole life. I think at this point, it’s safe to say that in competitive situations, he poses a threat to other people.”

He continued, “He’s so full of s—, it’s coming out of his ears. … He’s an unstable guy. He shouldn’t be here.”

When Hannah said she wasn’t sure whose side she should take in the argument, Luke S. said he was “taken aback” and added that he felt like she was “siding with” Luke P., who had accused Luke S. of being the instigator, even when implored to make things right by the other men in the house.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty