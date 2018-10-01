Amy Roloff Spends Boating Weekend With Boyfriend Chris Marek

Little People, Big World matriarch Amy Roloff spent a relaxing weekend on a boat with boyfriend Chris Marek.

The couple, who recently celebrated their two-year anniversary, were left feeling “thankful and blessed” following a Sunday spent on the water with friends Bob and Christy, Roloff taking to Instagram to share several snaps of the relaxing day.

“Just thinking about what a great and fun day we had this past Sunday on the river, boating, food and your hospitality,” Roloff captioned the series of images. “Thank you so much Bob and Christy for inviting us to hang out with you. It was a wonderful and beautiful early fall day. #willametteriver #goodfriends #boating #earlyfallday #thankfulandblessed.”

Their boating excursion came just a day after the couple marked two years in their relationship with one another, the two having originally gotten together in 2016, shortly after Roloff’s divorce from ex-husband Matt Roloff was finalized.

“Anniversary! What? Where did two years go?” Roloff, 54, captioned an Instagram post. “It’s been a wonderful adventurous and full of lovely special moments of dating with this guy. So looking forward to the tomorrow’s and days ahead with him.”

Since their initial coupling, Roloff and Marek have been enjoying what she has dubbed “Amy’s Second Act,” or rather, Roloff’s acclimation to her life post-Matt. That time has included skydiving and motorcycle trips across the country with Marek, most of which was captured during the most recent season of the TLC series, though continuing to live on Roloff Farm has caused some tension and awkward moments with her ex-husband.

“Am I gonna move off the farm? It’s tough thinking about spending eternity, or whatever that means, here with Amy,” Matt recently contemplated. “Now that Amy and I are divorced, I just want my own path that’s separate from Amy’s. It really has to do with just creating a little more balance in my own life.”

The former spouses seem to be taking it in stride, however, and Amy Roloff appears to be content with concentrating her time and attention on her relationship with Marek, whose “adventurous” spirit was a major draw for her.

“I think what I like about Chris is he likes doing new things and he’s adventurous,” she said. “I don’t really remember doing a lot of that with Matt.”

Roloff, who recently sparked engagement rumors, has also revealed that she isn’t looking to make things so permanent with Marek yet.