Amy Roloff Shares Who Has Her ‘Heart’ This Season

Amy Roloff may have the cutest Christmas sweethearts of anyone this year!

The Little People, Big World matriarch shared photos of her grandchildren Jackson, 7 months, and Ember, 3 months, who were “helping” her to get ready ahead of the holidays.

“I’m a little behind on wrapping Christmas presents and finishing up on a project gift I’m doing,” she captioned a slideshow of the adorable babies. “So what better way to stay motivated than spending a little time with these cuties, my grand kids Jackson and Ember. They have my heart forever.”

Amy has been loving life as a grandma since her son Zach Roloff‘s wife Tori gave birth to Jackson in May, getting a double dose of baby love when son Jeremy Roloff’s wife Audrey gave birth to Ember in September.

Earlier in the week, the TLC cast member revealed she was spending the holidays with her kids and their kids, sharing a photo of them all bonding in her cozy home.

“Just having a little early Christmas get together [with] these lovelies,” she captioned the shot. “My heart is filled [with] joy. Happy moment seeing my grand babies, my kids kids (cousins) play together. Merry Christmas.”

It’s unclear if ex-husband Matt Roloff will also join in on the holiday celebrations. He and Amy finalized their divorce in 2016, and while both have moved on with other partners, they have spent the holidays apart this year.

Photo credit: Instagram / @amyjroloff