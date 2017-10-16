Amy Roloff Reportedly Feuding With Ex Matt’s Girlfriend

From photographs of grandchildren to products she endorses, a fair share of controversy has surrounded Amy Roloff and new insider report adds to that, alleging the TLC star and her ex-husband Matt’s girlfriend, Caryn are feuding.

Matt and Caryn have been together for quite some time now, but the publication states that Roloff and the girlfriend are engaged in a “petty fight.”

In an interview with The Daily Mail, a source revealed that Caryn threw a birthday party for Matt at their family farm, inviting everyone except for Amy. She made sure the farm hands were present too, giving party hats to some of the crowd also who gathered at the main gift shop.

“The odd thing was that Amy Roloff was on the other side of the barn doing meet and greets with the general public and wasn’t asked by Caryn to participate,” the source said, adding that it

“definitely felt like [Amy] was being usurped at her own farm by Matt’s new girlfriend.”

The insider says it’s an incident that could be just another battle that puts a wedge between parents and children.

“I never once saw Amy speak to Caryn; there’s a real tension there,” the insider said. “The kids seem caught in the middle. This was [Zach and Tori’s] baby Jackson’s first day at the farm during pumpkin season, it was kind of a big deal and Amy was shut out.”

It was previously seen that in an episode of Little People, Big World, Matt brought Caryn to his son Zach and daughter-in-law Tori’s gender-reveal party for their baby with Roloff commenting it threw her in a “loop” more than she imagined.

“I think coming here to this particular event is an intimate family thing … It just throws a whole different dynamic to my life here on the farm,” Roloff said in the episode.

Amy and Matt finalized their divorce in 2016 after saying “I do” back in 1987.

Photo credit: Instagram / @mattroloff