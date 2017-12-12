Amy Roloff’s Party Pictures Inspire Fans to Say Matt Roloff Didn’t Deserve Her

Amy Roloff is hitting a lot of holiday events lately, and the ensuing pictures are inspiring her fans to let her know they think her ex-husband Matt Roloff didn’t deserve her.

In a post on her Facebook page, Amy wrote, “I love this time of year – Christmas! From Christmas party w/ friends and giving, to another charity event for a NICU for a local hospital in honor of a special young girl to Portland’s zoo lights to joining friends on their new floating home watching Portland’s Christmas Ships float by. And still more Christmas days left.”

While many fans simply wished Amy seasons greetings some chided her for getting a divorce, and still others felt like the Roloff patriarch never even deserved her from the beginning, as reported by Cafe Mom.

“I watched [Little People, Big World] for years. Matt did not deserve Amy. I am glad she is happy. She has friends and she is enjoying life. I am glad she stands her ground. Keep your eye on Karen. She is out for what she can get. Merry Christmas Amy,” one fan wrote.

“Why is people giving Amy hell for moving on her with her life? What’s so wrong with that? Matt is the one who wanted a divorce not her,” commented another

One fan took a less direct approach and highlighted how happy Amy’s new boyfriend Chris Marek seems to make her.

“I wish you all the best Amy as you deserve to be happy an it shows. You have a wonderful family 2 adorable grand children, and your boyfriend Chris seems to make you smile and glow,” they wrote.

On the whole, however, the majority of Amy’s Facebook followers showered her with kindness and “Merry Christmas” wishes.