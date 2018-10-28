‘Little People, Big World’: Amy Roloff Opens up About What She Learned After Divorce From Matt

Little People, Big World matriarch Amy Roloff is dishing on the lessons she learned after splitting with longtime husband Matt Roloff.

As Radar Online points out, Roloff recently took to the comments of her Instagram profile to offer advice to a fan who was going through divorce.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She advises her to keep in mind how the divorce process will not only affect her but also their family.

“One thing I’ve learned not only did it impact me going through it and after it was final but my kids as well—even as ‘adults,’” Roloff wrote.

From there, she gave hope that there is a sunshine on the other side of “the storm” that comes with such a heavy decision.

“I’m glad I’ve weathered that storm personally much better than I thought I would,” Roloff said. “I’m happy in this stage of my life, I met and [am] with someone that is wonderful and most of all my kids are doing well. All the best to you and love.”

Since the couple split, they have each moved on. Roloff is dating Chris Marek, and Matt is dating Caryn Chandler, who works on the Roloffs’ farm.

On an episode of Little People, Big World, Roloff previously opened up about how hard it was to adjust to life on the family farm with Matt in a new relationship.

“You know, this pumpkin season has been one of the hardest things I’ve ever gone through,” Roloff said. “Caryn has been part of pumpkin season and managing it for a long time and does a great job. But knowing the relationship between Matt and Caryn, and to know that they’re dating … You know, to work beside Caryn, it’s not healthy for me.”

She continued, “Having to interact with Caryn about this, I have to take a little moment to process this. It will always be difficult for me … It takes everything I have not to bring up that past baggage and apply what’s happening now.”

As for Matt, he seems to not fret Roloff’s reaction to the relationship. He simply focused on being happy with Chandler.

“Amy and I grew apart and I never thought in my wildest dreams I’d be divorced in this stage in my life,” Matt said. “And Caryn went through a divorce. So I think we just sort of realized, ‘Wow a person that I care about is right under my nose,’ and suddenly it’s very sort of different. And Caryn is a super amazing companion.”