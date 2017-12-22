Amy Roloff’s Heart Is ‘Filled With Joy’ in Latest Snap

Amy Roloff is loving the family togetherness this holiday season!

The Little People, Big World matriarch snapped a picture of her playing grandma this holiday season, hanging out on the couch with sons Jeremy and Zach Roloff, their wives Audrey and Tori, and their children, Ember and Jackson.

“Just having a little early Christmas get together [with] these lovelies,” she captioned the shot. “My heart is filled w/ joy. Happy moment seeing my grand babies, my kids kids (cousins) play together. Merry Christmas.”

Amy has been embracing her role as grandma since baby Jackson was born in May, with baby Ember adding to the familial joy when she was born in September.

The TLC cast member has been open about how much she loves her grandchildren by posting numerous photos of them on Instagram

“I could spend all day everyday with my two grandkids Jackson and Ember,” she captioned a photo of the two babies bundled up last month. “Love when I get to hang out with them. They’re growing up so fast already. I’m so thankful.”

Jackson’s mom Tori has echoed her mother-in-law’s sentiment as well, lamenting how fast the baby stage goes last month after feeding her now-7-month-old baby solid food for the first time in an emotional post about motherhood.

“I’m feeling just a little sentimental tonight,” she wrote. “After breastfeeding for the last 6 months we introduced solid food to Jackson tonight. Although we’re still doing our thing it felt like the first time I have to let go of my baby a little. We worked so hard to get where we are with [breastfeeding] and I’m proud of the two of us but it was a glimpse into baby J already becoming more independent. Before i know it he’ll be in college right? It all goes by so quickly.”

Photo credit: Facebook/Amy Roloff