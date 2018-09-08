Amy Roloff Says Goodbye to Key Member of ‘Little People, Big World’

Amy Roloff said goodbye to a longtime Little People, Big World crew member who had been with the show since it began in 2006.

On Sept. 1, Roloff shared a photo of the LPBW crew with herself, ex-husband Matt Roloff, son Zach Roloff and adorable grandson Jackson peeking in at the Roloff farm.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Our production crew. Had to say good bye to Dean (the guy in the middle [with] the hat and glasses),” Roloff wrote in the caption. “It was kind of sad- he’s been [with] us helping us film since the first season of LPBW. So many memories and good times. Im going to miss him not being a part of us.”

The “Dean” Roloff is referring to is Dean Hockman, who served in several production roles on the show since 2006, including producer, associate producer, production manager and production assistant. According to his LinkedIn profile, Hockman worked on a few movies before joining LPBW and is based in Portland, Oregon.

Hockman is not the only person leaving LPBW. In July, Roloff’s son Jeremy and his wife Audrey Roloff announced they were leaving the show.

“A year ago I made the decision that this season would be our last,” Jeremy wrote on Instagram. “It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride. We have the most loyal fans on TV and we appreciate every one of you. You are what made doing this so fun. [pray emoji] We will still be supporting the family as they carry the #LPBW torch onward. This is a decision concerning Audrey and me specifically – the show must go on!”

Little People, Big World is now filming its 14th season. In June, the Roloff family was presented with a special certificate from the Guinness Book of World Records, which named the show the longest-running family-focused reality TV program in TV history. The show passed the 300-episode mark this year.

“We couldn’t have done it without all of you,” Matt Roloff wrote on his Instagram page. “If you have been a fan for a while, help us share the exciting news by sharing this photo on social media and mentioning how long you have been watching #LPBW. We appreciate you guys!”

The show has continued despite Amy and Matt Roloff’s divorce in 2016. The two continued to live on the farm together, with Matt living in a guest house until he finally moved to a new home with girlfriend Caryn Chandler during the most recent season

As for Roloff, she is now dating Chris Marek. Last month, she sparked engagement rumors again when she was seen in an Instagram photo wearing a ring on her ring finger. Fans quickly pointed out that the ring was on the wrong hand though.

Marek and Roloff frequently share their adventures with fans on Instagram. On Friday, she posted a selfie during date night at one of her favorite restaurants.

Photo credit: David Livingston/Getty Images