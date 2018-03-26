Matt Roloff Girlfriend Faces Insults After Amy Roloff Posts New Photo

Matt Roloff’s girlfriend can’t catch a break after Amy Roloff’s Facebook followers threw insults her way over the weekend.

The Little People, Big World cast member shared a photo to Facebook Thursday night enjoying “Soup Night” with boyfriend Chris Marek and friends — but it wasn’t long before commenters started throwing shade at her ex-husband, Matt Roloff, and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler.

In the loving snap with Marek and friends, Roloff gushed over the evening.

“Another wonderful Soup night w/ these lovely people (Dan was here too),” she wrote. “I love that Chris and friends still come over to simply gather, eat and conversations . Wonderful friends! Menu: Split Pea Soup, Ricotta and roasted tomato bruschetta, pound cake w/ whip cream and cherry topping. I love soup night!”

But fans started to bring up ancient history with Matt Roloff, from whom Amy Roloff divorced in 2016.

“You know Amy I never saw you put your head on Matt’s shoulder with love!! Chris seems to love it,” one person wrote.

“I bet Matt is not having this much fun….lol,” another said.

“Love this. I have to admit Matt was never my favorite. All for himself,” yet another wrote, despite the fact Matt Roloff isn’t in the photo and hasn’t been tied to Amy romantically for almost two years.

Another person went so far as to call Chandler “adulterous.”

“You look happy Amy and I am glad you do not let that ex of yours get the best of you! I dropped him on FB, got sick of seeing him using the babies to get attention and a family photo with the adulterous women in Matts life trying to act like a grandma! Not much for me!!” the person said.

Some came to Amy Roloff’s defense.

“They been divorced 2 years now can we keep Matt out of the conversation,” someone wrote, adding to “just be happy for her now and let it goooooooooo.”

In fact, some fans might be more worried about Amy and Matt Roloff’s terms than even Amy’s boyfriend is. Marek told Radar over the weekend that while he was initially warned by Amy to stay away from Matt when he and Amy first started romancing nine months after the divorce, things have cooled down since then.

“To be honest, Amy was concerned in the beginning about how Matt and I might interact but no concerns about that now,” Marek revealed. “Everything is good. Matt and I get along just fine.”

Meanwhile Matt, 56, is currently dating Chandler, his longtime assistant, who also works on Roloff Farm with Amy.

Roloff, who has admitted it was not her choice to split from Matt, called the move “hurtful,” at first, but has since found happiness in her own relationship with Marek.

The two look so head over heels with one another that they’ve even sparked engagement rumors multiple times.

But Marek also revealed to Radar that the two haven’t decided to tie the knot yet.

“No, we aren’t engaged,” Marek revealed, laughing. “Everything is good. Everything is strong, but not at this time.”

While Marek denied engagement rumors, he hinted that a proposal might not be totally off the table, as the couple is planning a glamorous cruise in April.

“Nothing major is happening now,” the TLC personality insisted. “But we have a cruise coming up next month — that’s the biggest thing happening in the near future that we are excited about.”