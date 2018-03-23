Amy Roloff’s Boyfriend Tells All About Their Engagement Status

Rumors that Little People, Big World matriarch Amy Roloff and her boyfriend Chris Marek are engaged have circulated for months now.

But for the first time, Marek himself is confronting the rumors, opening up about his relationship with Roloff to Radar Thursday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“No, we aren’t engaged,” Marek revealed, laughing. “Everything is good. Everything is strong, but not at this time.”

While Marek denied engagement rumors, he hinted that a proposal might not be totally off the table, as the couple is planning a glamorous cruise in April.

“Nothing major is happening now,” the TLC personality insisted. ” But we have a cruise coming up next month — that’s the biggest thing happening in the near future that we are excited about.”

Fans speculated the two were engaged after Roloff showed off a gorgeous Valentine’s Day diamond in a cute Instagram post that read “Amy + Chris = [Love].”

In December, Roloff, 53, also posted an Instagram photo wearing a diamond ring on her right hand. She and Marek, 55, have been dating for more than a year after being introduced by mutual friends.

But the Little People, Big World matriarch might have bigger things to deal with back on Roloff Farm, including working things out with her ex-husband Matt Roloff.

In a trailer for the new season of the TLC reality series, which premieres Tuesday, April 3 at 9 p.m. ET, she and Matt get into it regarding her living in the family house as per the terms of their divorce agreement.

When Matt asked his ex about moving possibly into a smaller house, he was met with resistance.

“I don’t think so,” Roloff said, to which Matt replies, “It’s not fair.”

“I just want my own path away from farm, away from Amy,” said Matt. “It’s always going to be awkward. I’m by Amy’s house.”

His girlfriend Caryn Chandler agreed.

“I don’t want to make a decision in our relationship based on what Amy might do in the future,” she told Matt. “I want to make our own decisions.”

Later, the two are seen fighting again.

“You’re talking about changing the divorce agreement?” Amy asked, to which Matt responded, “You’re missing my point, you’re not listening.”

Little People, Big World premieres Tuesday, April 3 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: Instagram/Amy Roloff