Amy Roloff Shares Snapshot With Rarely Seen Daughter Molly Silvius

Amy Roloff took to social media over the weekend to share snapshots from her “road trip” to Washington, where she spent some quality time with her daughter, Molly Silvius.

The mother of four posted two photos to Instagram on Saturday to share moments from her three-day trip visiting Molly and her husband, Joel in Spokane, Washington.

“What an awesome start to my three day weekend taking a road trip to visit with Molly and Joel,” Roloff captioned a selfie of her with the couple. “Love them bunches. She made the best cinnamon rolls and fresh squeeze orange juice for mimosas for a relaxing Saturday morning. She’s my baker. I kind of like Spokane! Hmm… Love You Molly [and] Joe.”

Fans of the Little People, Big World personality took to the comments section to relay how happy they were seeing the family matriarch smile and spend time with her rarely seen daughter, Molly.

“You should move there,” one user wrote, while another made an attempt to make the move, adding, “Spokane is so beautiful! We moved on this side a year ago, and love it!”

The 24-year-old only daughter of Amy and ex-husband Matt Roloff married Joel last August in an intimate ceremony in front of family and friends on the family’s farm in Oregon as previously reported. The ceremony was held in one of Roloff’s favorite spots in the woods on the family’s property with several of the family’s goats making a special appearance at the wedding.

The reclusive daughter doesn’t appear on the show anymore and many of the fans took to Amy’s comment section with hopes to see her again.

“Will we see Molly on this season?” asked one, as another echoed the sentiment writing, “It would be great to see Molly again!”

Molly isn’t the only one who does not appear on the show. Her younger brother, Jacob decided to part ways with the series because he felt “limited” by the script.

“I saw a comment on something and somebody was asking why I don’t just do a show since I’m filming myself right now,” the 21-year-old said in an interview with Good Housekeeping. “There’s two ways to do the filming thing — one way is through the show, maybe and the other way is through myself and vlogs. It’s just more free doing it myself, I can do anything, I can say anything, I can talk about anything — I can show whatever I want.”