‘Little People, Big World’ Mom Amy Roloff Swimsuit Booty Dance Caught on Video

Amy Roloff is cutting loose. While aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship with her boyfriend, Chris Marek, the Little People, Big World matriarch was spotted shaking her booty and doing cannonballs in front of a large crowd.

In video published by TMZ, Roloff is seen in a skirted tankini swimsuit dancing to Sir Mix A Lot’s “Baby Got Back” at the cruise ship’s pool, much to the crowd’s delight. The 53-year-old shakes her booty and dances next to a fellow partygoer before making a splash during the ship’s cannonball contest.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The event’s emcee can be heard announcing Roloff as “Amy” into a microphone before Roloff mounts the platform and dances again for the crowd.

“What did you do to prepare for this competition?” the emcee asked Roloff.

“Fifteen years of a reality show,” she replied before jumping into the crystal blue pool.

Roloff reportedly finished third in the contest, in which prizes were sent to the top finishers’ rooms.

Roloff departed for the tropical getaway with Marek and some friends earlier this week, but her fans weren’t all excited for her fun adventure. Upon announcing the trip, some wondered out loud if Roloff was “buying” Marek’s love.

“Who’s buying?” one cynic asked in the comments of Roloff’s bon voyage Instagram photo.

“wonder if rumors are true about him in for fame?” another person commented.

In one lengthy comment, someone laid out their doubts about Marek.

“I hope he paid for the cruise. Amy I wish the very best for you but I don’t think he’s it. I have said it to you before, if you’re paying every time you guys do this type of stuff then you are buying someone’s love,” the person wrote, adding that Marek should get “nothing” from a potential marriage.

But the majority of comments were supportive of Roloff’s new relationship and fun adventure at sea.

“Enjoy every moment, I can see the love Chris has for you on your show. It’s genuine, that’s hard to find these days,” one fan wrote.

One even hinted that they should tie the knot while on board. “You know the captain can marry you XOXOXO.”

Roloff and Marek started dating after Roloff’s divorce from ex-husband Matt Roloff was finalized in 2016. Fans still wary of Marek can breathe a sigh of relief, however, as she said in the season premiere of the TLC series this month that she’s not diving headfirst just yet.

“I never thought I’d be dating as a grandma,” Amy told the camera, adding that while she’d love to be involved in another “lifetime” relationship, she’s not counting on that just yet when it comes to Marek.

But in what she’s coined Amy’s Second Act, the 53-year-old is enjoying getting out and about with her new beau.

“I think what I like about Chis is he likes doing new things and he’s adventurous,” she said. “I don’t really remember doing a lot of that with Matt.”

She continued: “With Chris it’s fun. I have a ball.”