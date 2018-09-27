Amy Roloff Celebrates 2 Years With Boyfriend Chris Marek

Amy Roloff has been with boyfriend Chris Marek for two years now, and the couple is still going strong.

The Little People, Big World matriarch took to Instagram Saturday to share a gallery of photos of the couple, kissing and going on adventures with one another.

“Anniversary! What? Where did two years go?” she captioned the photos. “It’s been a wonderful adventurous and full of lovely special moments of dating with this guy. So looking forward to the tomorrow’s and days ahead with him.”

The couple first got together in 2016, shortly after Roloff’s divorce from ex-husband Matt Roloff was finalized. Since then, fans of the show have gotten to know Marek as Roloff has concentrated on getting acclimated to her life post-Matt, which she has coined “Amy’s Second Act.”

The two exes still live on Roloff Farm together, albeit in separate houses, which has caused some serious tension in the past. In the most recent season of the TLC series, the two went back and forth about what their future living conditions would be now that they are both involved with other people.

“I just want my own path away from farm, away from Amy,” Matt said in an August episode. “It’s always going to be awkward. I’m by Amy’s house.”

“I’m either at a place now where I need to dig in my roots further on the farm and build a house that suits me, or I need to think about finding real estate off the farm,” he added. “It’s not easy. I’ve been on this farm more than half my life.”

He even wondered if he should leave the farm he helped build behind, purchasing a home with girlfriend Caryn Chandler in Arizona.

“Am I gonna move off the farm? It’s tough thinking about spending eternity, or whatever that means, here with Amy,” Matt said. “Now that Amy and I are divorced, I just want my own path that’s separate from Amy’s. It really has to do with just creating a little more balance in my own life.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Amy Roloff