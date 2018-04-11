Amy Roloff Admits Being Around Ex Matt’s Girlfriend Will ‘Always Hurt’

It’s been two years since Amy and Matt Roloff finalized their divorce, but the Little People, Big World matriarch is still navigating her new family dynamic.

Both Amy and Matt have moved on romantically, Amy with boyfriend Chris Marek and Matt with longtime Roloff Farm employee Caryn Chandler, but Amy admitted in Tuesday’s episode of the TLC show that not everything is as easy as that.

The issue arose while Amy planned to throw Audrey Roloff a second baby shower, and the new grandmother had to decide whether Chandler would be on the guest list.

“Caryn is an employee and in a personal relationship with my ex-husband, so it is still hard to invite Caryn to some of the family events,” she said. “I’d rather minimize the personal interaction. It’s not healthy for me.”

Later, talking to Matt about the farm operations, Amy broached the subject of the baby shower.

“Even though it’s a challenge with Matt and I living on the farm together, being divorced but still business partners, we are still doing our best to communicate with one another,” she said. “I’m not sure for me if it will ever be as easy as I like to talk to him, whether it be business or otherwise, but we do make sure that if we’re having a family gathering that we both each know about it.”

She even told him to let her know if he was interested in inviting Caryn to the celebration.

“It is hard for me to say, ‘Yeah, go ahead and invite Caryn,’ because it is someone I’ve known for a long time. Matt’s worked with her for many, many years, and that will always hurt to some degree, but it’s something that I will have to be an adult about it.”

She added, “It doesn’t mean I have to embrace it and accept it personally…” and admitted seeing the two of them together still causes her to “twinge.”

But when Caryn got her invite, it turned out she already had plans to visit her own daughter at college.

Even so, she admitted, “off the top of my head, it sounds complicated” to attend the family event.

“This is new to me,” she said. “It’s new to all of us, and I think we’re just treading lightly and doing the best that we can.”



