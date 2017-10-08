Amy Roloff Receives Backlash From Social Media Following Photo With Granddaughter

Little People, Big World matriarch Amy Roloff is beloved by viewers of the show, but there are certain “fans” who choose to troll the TLC reality star any chance they get.

On Thursday, Roloff took to Facebook to share images of her grandchildren, Jackson Kyle and Ember Jean, captioning the set what she’s most grateful for this season.

“Fall always reminds me how so much I’m thankful for,” Roloff wrote. “These two — Jackson and Ember top the list. There is so much good in life — we need to take hold and keep hope alive and Love in our hearts. These two remind me God never leaves us, never lets us go and always love.”

But as she shared images of her two adorable darlings, social media users took it upon themselves to shame the proud grandmother.

“I’d rather see the face of the baby,” Facebook user Betty Moceika wrote. “So many adults hog the pictures. We want to see the CUTE baby. We got full view of Amy, with profile of baby. Hmmm.”

Others, like Melissa Lynne, reiterated the shaming with sarcasm, writing, “Y no pics of your granddaughter.”

Of course, the real fans came to her defense, writing that the grandmother was doing a “great job” and was “one to put her family first.”

This is not the first time Roloff has faced backlash from fans. In September, the grandmother got slammed by social media for “hawking” products over sharing photos of her family. Fans and followers shamed her with the assumption she was focusing more on the business side of things, than family.

