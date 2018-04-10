Amy Roloff Accused of Trying to Buy Boyfriend’s Affection With Cruise

Amy Roloff can’t catch a break when it comes to her new boyfriend, Chris Marek. Last month, Little People, Big World fans bashed him for what they say is causing “problems” in her family — and even for issues as small as not wearing green on St. Patrick’s Day.

On Sunday, Roloff shared another photo with Marek — this time sharing a bon voyage photo before taking off on a Royal Caribbean cruise.

“On we’re off! Royal Caribbean Liberty of the Seas western Caribbean w/ friends. Chris first cruise. Excited to share this w/ him,” Roloff captioned the photo of the two of them drinking out of Royal Caribbean souvenir cups.

While some fans seemed happy for Roloff, 53, on her latest adventure, others were less than enthused, with some even accusing Roloff of “buying” Marek’s love.

“Who’s buying?” one cynic asked.

“wonder if rumors are true about him in for fame?” another person commented.

In one lengthy comment, someone laid out their doubts about Marek.

“I hope he paid for the cruise. Amy I wish the very best for you but I don’t think he’s it. I have said it to you before, if you’re paying every time you guys do this type of stuff then you are buying someone’s love,” the person wrote, adding that Marek should get “nothing” from a potential marriage.

“Listen … he ‘seems’ genuine enough – but SOMETHING about him is off – just a bit hinky to me – guess we will see – it’s also the first guy she met after the divorce too …” another cynic echoed.

“I saw that someone said they saw him on [the dating website] plenty of fish…? Yikes. Be so, so careful. Have a wonderful time, but dear God be careful with him,” someone warned.

But the majority of comments were supportive of Roloff’s new relationship and fun adventure at sea.

“Enjoy every moment, I can see the love Chris has for you on your show. It’s genuine, that’s hard to find these days,” one fan wrote.

“Awww, I love you guys together! Have so much fun Amy and Chris,” another said.

One even hinted that they should tie the knot while on board. “You know the captain can marry you XOXOXO.”

Roloff and Marek started dating after Roloff’s divorce from ex-husband Matt Roloff was finalized in 2016. Fans still wary of Marek can breathe a sigh of relief, however, as she said in the season premiere of the TLC series this month that she’s not diving headfirst just yet.

“I never thought I’d be dating as a grandma,” Amy told the camera, adding that while she’d love to be involved in another “lifetime” relationship, she’s not counting on that just yet when it comes to Marek.

But in what she’s coined Amy’s Second Act, the 53-year-old is enjoying getting out and about with her new beau.

“I think what I like about Chis is he likes doing new things and he’s adventurous,” she said. “I don’t really remember doing a lot of that with Matt.”

She continued: “With Chris it’s fun. I have a ball.”