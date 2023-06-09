Amy Duggar Slams Jim Bob Duggar After Documentary Release Over Daughters' Abuse

Amy Duggar isn't here for her family covering up sexual abuse. Bombshell revelations about how much her aunt and uncle, Jim and Michelle Duggar, knew and hid regarding their son Josh molesting two of his sisters when he was a teenager. The downfall of the family's popularity was highlighted in a new Amazon Prime four-part docuseries, Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets documentary. Amy King (née Duggar) was a frequent visitor of the home and says she witnessed their rigid lifestyles because of their religion. She's since become estranged from the family. Much of the rift began upon the 2015 revelation of Josh's abuse. After the docuseries premiered, Amy has been making her feelings known about her uncle, particularly that he should have done more to protect his daughters.

"So it all kind of boils down to this, right?" Amy, 36, began in a pointed TikTok video shared on Thursday, June 8. In the series, an interview with Michelle and Jim speaking with Megyn Kelly detailed Josh allegedly confessing his sins and the daughters being unaware of being touched by their brother until he confessed. Josh was sent away for treatment. Years later, he was arrested and convicted of possession of child pornography. Jim and Michelle have stood by him.

Amy continued in the video: "If you're not going to protect those beautiful daughters from a predator that was living inside your home and you knew about it, and you're gonna sweep it under the rug and your mentality is kinda just like to brush it off and to hide it and to lie, not only do I not respect you anymore, but I also don't want to give you a right to get to know my child. Because I will protect my child at all costs. Just focus on the fact of the abuse was hidden and then he was put on the stand, and he said, 'Oh judge, I don't recall.'" You don't recall your daughters' abuse? You don't recall that? Well then, for me, I have to protect my son from you. Because something is not right here. A lot of screws are loose."

In addition to Amy and her husband, also featured in the docuseries to share their experiences were Jill Dillard (née Duggar), Jill's husband, Derick Dillard, her mom, Deanna Duggar, and husband, Dillon King. Jill is also estranged from her parents.

The same day the series premiered, Jim and Michelle released a statement via their family blog, with In Touch reporting the couple wrote: "We love every member of our family and will continue to do all we can to have a good relationship with each one."

The family's popular reality series aired for 10 seasons before its cancellation amid Josh's scandal in 2015. A spinoff special focused on the older children and their families, Counting On, aired for an additional 11 seasons.