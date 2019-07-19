Amy Duggar Shows Fans Her 3rd Trimester Belly in a Bikini Snap on the Beach During Babymoon

Counting On cousin Amy (Duggar) King is in the final stretch of her pregnancy, and she’s currently celebrating with a relaxing babymoon alongside husband Dillon King. During a trip to a Florida beach on Thursday, King, the niece of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, paused to snap a new photo of her third trimester baby bump, officially, and jokingly, saying “Goodbye Feet!”

The beachside snap had many of King’s more than 380,000 followers buzzing in the comments section, many praising her pregnancy glow and expressing their shock that she is already this far along.

“Third trimester already?! It seems like you just announced you were expecting,” one person wrote. “Enjoy you babymoon!”

“Man! Seems like it’s flying by!” another added. “You’re gorgeous as ever, Momma!”

“Pregnancy looks good on you,” commented a third. “Thank you for sharing your journey with all of us.”

“Looking so gorgeous mama!” wrote another fan.

Since announcing that they are expecting their first child together back in April, sharing that they are “completely speechless, overly excited and ready for the next chapter as new parents,” King and her husband have been eager to take their fans along with them on their journey to parenthood.

The couple, who married on the grounds of Horton Farms near Bentonville, Arkansas, in 2015, frequently share updates on their social media, documenting everything from King’s growing baby bump to their nursery preparations.

“I can’t believe we are going to be parents!!” King gushed in a May post. “Sometimes it just hits me out of no where! I get this extra – extra- burst of excitement especially when those little tummy flutters catch me by surprise in the middle of the day!!”

“We can’t wait to share the gender with everyone!” she added.

Along with their exciting gender reveal, during which they announced that they are expecting a baby boy come November, the couple has most recently been sharing photos from their sun-filled babymoon. The couple opted to escape to coastal Florida for a final moment of relaxation before the craziness of parenthood begins.

“I was born in the millennial generation where ‘ Baby Moons’ were invented,” Dillon wrote earlier this week. “So here we go. [Florida] here we come! Babe. I can’t wait to see you rock a bikini.”

Prior to the Thursday bumpdate, the couple had shared another beachside baby bump photo, featuring Dillon humorously appearing to lean against his wife’s pregnancy belly.