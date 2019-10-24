Amy Duggar Sends Makeup-Free Message to Fellow Moms After Welcoming Baby Dax

Amy (Duggar) King is offering a message of support to her fellow mothers. Just a week after giving birth to her son Daxton “Dax” Ryan, her first child with husband Dillon King, the Counting On cousin took to her Instagram Story with a candid makeup-free video encouraging mothers to embrace their “natural selves” on social media.

“This is my new natural look,” King, wearing no makeup, said in the clip earlier this month, In Touch Weekly reports. “And I think it’s OK for new moms, or just for anybody to just post and be their natural selves without…well, without filters.”

“Obviously I edit photos. Who doesn’t? But it’s OK to post pictures like this when it’s real life. And you’re soaking in the moment,” she continued, pausing briefly to look down at her newborn. “Anyways, just … it’s OK to post when you’re not 100 percent looking 100 percent.”

Ever since welcoming baby Dax via C-section on Oct. 9, the little one ticking in on the scales 7 pounds, 8 ounces. and measuring 20 inches, King, the niece of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, hasn’t shied away from giving fans a candid look at her new reality as a mother.

In another make-up free video shared with her followers on Oct. 14, King thanked her fans for their support.

In the comments section, her followers couldn’t help but praise her appearance and decision to go makeup-free.

“He is beautiful!!! You look good to sweety,” one wrote, encouraging King to “take it slow csections are hard .. But you are killing it go girl.”

“You look beautiful mama and that baby boy is just the cutest,” a second added.

“Motherhood looks great on you!” another commented. “Congrats on a beautiful healthy boy.”

“You look great,” a fourth praised.

“You’re looking AMAZING [by the way],” wrote another.

King’s willingness to be so candid with her fans started long before she officially became a mom. Throughout her pregnancy, the Counting On cousin had documented her journey, revealing all of the nitty gritty details, including her intense cravings and even documenting the moment she had to swap out her normal jeans for maternity jeans.

King and her husband tied the knot on the grounds of Horton Farms near Bentonville, Arkansas in 2015. Four years later, they announced that they were expecting, telling PEOPLE that they were “completely speechless, overly excited and ready for the next chapter as new parents!”