Amy Duggar Reveals Gender of First Child With Husband Dillon King

Amy (Duggar) King announced the gender of her first child with husband Dillon King in a funny Instagram post Friday.

King shared a photo of herself with Dillon in a bed, both wearing blindfolds with their hands on King’s baby bump. “IT’S A ….. !?!” she wrote in the caption, with a collection of blue heart emojis hinting at a boy.

She confirmed the news on Sunday, sharing the next photo from the shoot. The couple are seen kissing behind a cloud of blue confetti. “BOY!!!” she wrote in the caption, replacing the “o” with a blue heart.

King, 32, is the niece of Counting On stars Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

She has become known for being more rebellious than her Duggar relatives and does not stick to the strict rules based on the Duggars’ religious beliefs. However, she remains close to them, as Jana Duggar was one of the many to congratulate King on her new baby.

“So thrilled for you both!!” Jana wrote Saturday.

King announced she and Dillon are expecting their first baby in April.

“BABY KING IS ON THE WAY!!!” she wrote on Instagram. “Happy Easter from our growing family to yours!”

“We are completely speechless, overly excited and ready for the next chapter as new parents,” the couple later told PEOPLE. Duggar added, “I’m over the moon about becoming a momma! I just can’t hardly wait!”

“The learning curve of being a new father is kind of terrifying, but at the same time equally astonishing,” King added.

On May 17, King shared a look at her baby bump at 19 weeks, joking, “I see you little baby bump!”

King is not the only Duggar family member expecting a baby. Sisters Joy-Anna and Jessa, and their sisters-in-law Anna and Lauren are all expecting new babies. Just earlier this week, Jessa and Ben Seewald welcomed their third child, daughter Ivy Jane Seewald.

Ivy was born on Sunday at home, weighing 7 pounds and 14 ounces, and measuring 20.5 inches long. Compared to her brothers Spurgeon and Henry, she is a much smaller baby.

“She feels so tiny compared to her siblings!” the Seewalds told Us Weekly. “We’re so grateful to God for this precious gift. She is already so loved. Her big brothers adore her!”

Jessa’s sisters have shared more photos of Ivy. “Welcome to the world little Ivy Jane Seewald!” Jana wrote in the caption of her photo of Ivy. “So excited for you Jess and Ben…. your first little girl!”

“Congrats [Jessa Seewald] and [Ben Seewald] on little Ivy Jane!” Jill (Duggar) Dillard wrote, alongside a photo of herself holding Ivy. “Love her so much and love the name! Such a little doll!”