Amy Duggar Responds to ‘Counting On’ Group Baby Bump Photo Backlash in Wake of Joy-Anna Duggar’s Miscarriage

Amy (Duggar) King is speaking out after her group baby bump photo featuring cousins Lauren (Swanson) Duggar, Abbie (Burnett) Duggar, Anna Duggar, and Kendra (Caldwell) Duggar received backlash. The photo, shared to King’s Instagram account earlier this week, was dubbed insensitive by many, who pointed to Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth’s recent miscarriage.

King had shared the photo with her more than 384,000 followers on Wednesday, the sweet snap showing the pregnant Duggar family members showing off their growing baby bumps. She captioned it with a series of pink hearts and a single blue heart to represent the genders of the babies on the way.

Noticeably missing from the photo, however, was Forsyth, who had revealed in early July that she and her husband had tragically lost their second child, a daughter named Annabell Elise, at just 20 weeks pregnant.

Although some fans reacted to the post with joy, many more slammed it, claiming that it was insensitive and disrespectful.

“I can’t help but feel the pain for Joy here,” one person commented alongside a broken heart emoji.

“Can’t help look at this and feel some pain for Joy when she sees it,” another added.

“I feel like this lacks such sensitivity,” a third accused, adding in a later commented, “I think they just call out for all the expectant ladies to get in the shot. Which is insensitive.”

“I don’t think you guys should’ve took in the picture it wasn’t fair to Joy and she lost her baby you should consider her feelings it’s wrong,” one fan wrote.

Shortly after, King seemingly responded to the criticism on her Instagram Story.

“I will delete any mean, crude comment regarding people in my photos. and I will probably block you. Appreciate the post for what it is,” King addressed the criticism on her Instagram Story, adding an exasperated emoji.

“Children are a blessing from God,” she added in a second post.

As fans will recall, Forsyth and her husband, who are also parents to son Garrett, announced in May that they were expecting their second child together. Their joy quickly turned to heartbreak, however, when they went in for an ultrasound to learn their child’s sex and a heartbeat couldn’t be detected.

“Although we don’t understand why, God has given us unexplainable peace and comfort during this very difficult time,” they announced the tragic news. “Yes, it still hurts and we have cried countless tears, but we know that we can trust the Lord. In the words of King David after the loss of his baby, ‘I shall go to him, but he shall not return to me’ (2 Sam 12:23).”

Since the announcement, the Forsyths have been leaning on family for support, and they haven’t shied away from expressing their pain and being open about the healing process.