Amy Duggar Posts Heartbreaking Note About Her Late Grandma Mary, Says She Thinks About Her ‘Every Single Day’

Grandma Mary Duggar is never far from Counting On cousin Amy (Duggar) King’s mind. More than a month after Grandma Mary’s death at the age of 78, King took to Instagram earlier this week to reveal that she thinks about her late grandmother “every single day.” The heartbreaking note came after King updated fans on the expansion of her 3130 Clothing store.

“Can believe your 30 weeks already..it flew by…” one fan commented on the post.

King responded that she, too, was shocked by how quickly time has passed. “It’s crazy to think that Dax will be here in Oct!!” she wrote, referring to the upcoming arrival of her first child with husband Dillon King.

“You will be great parents,” the fan wrote in response. “He will be a welcome addition to the family especially all stress you have been through the past few months … you deserve all the luck and love God can give.”

“It has been one of the hardest seasons, and I think about her every single day!” King wrote. “She taught me so much.. I’m thankful for this little life and all the fun we are going to have! Thank you!!”

Grandma Mary, a beloved member of the Duggar family who made frequent appearances on 19 Kids and Counting and later Counting On, passed away on Sunday, June 9 of an accidental drowning in her swimming pool at her home in Springdale, Arkansas. She was 78.

In the weeks since her passing, King has frequently paid tribute to her late grandmother on Instagram, writing shortly after her death that her “best friend passed away.”

“I’m at a loss for words, shaking as I even type this out,” she wrote. “I loved her so much. She helped raise me, we did everything together. We’ve been on countless trips, we had lunch together 3 times a week, and if we weren’t together we were either texting or calling each other.”

Grandma Mary’s passing sadly came just weeks after King and her husband announced that they are expecting their first child together. In the Duggar family’s statement announcing her death, they noted Grandma Mary’s deep love for her grandchildren, with Jessa (Duggar) Seewald writing in her own post that she had been excited “about the many new great-grandbabies due this coming fall and winter.”