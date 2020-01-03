Amy Duggar Fires Back at Fans for Claiming She Uses Her Last Name to Make Herself ‘Famous’

Amy (Duggar) King is setting the record straight when it comes to her success and her famous last name. After one fan suggested that the mom-of-one, who is the niece of Counting On stars Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, has used her maiden name for personal gain and popularity, King hit back with a few facts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy King (@amyrachelleking) on Jan 1, 2020 at 2:35pm PST

On New Year’s Day, King shared a photo of her son Daxton Ryan on Instagram, leading to a great debate about her fame.

“All the Duggar babies are gorgeous. Because all the mommas are gorgeous,” wrote one fan.

“Thank you but he’s a King baby!” King responded, according to OK! Magazine, prompting many more fans to point out that despite the claim, little Daxton still has Duggar blood.

“I appreciate the compliment, all the women are gorgeous I agree! I just really like to focus on my life now that I’m married!” King responded to the comments. “He might have a little Duggar but he looks just like Dillon!”

“She might not want to be compared to the Duggars which I get….but she [does] have Duggar blood in her which means her baby does too,” one fan eventually commented. “And let’s be honest here if it wasn’t for the Duggar name she wouldn’t be famous. Not trying to be rude just being honest. So no need to be so rude at times about it.”

“I do not consider myself ‘famous’ that’s just so weird to me!” King replied. “I’m just a girl who’s related to a famous family. I haven’t been on television in years!”

Although attempting to distance herself from the Duggar surname and the fame that comes with it, King does have a few credits to her name thanks to her famous reality TV family. To date, King has made brief appearances on 19 Kids & Counting, Counting On, and Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.

King, however, has made it clear that she is eager to stray away from the spotlight. Prior to giving birth in October, King made it clear that she had no intention of following in the footsteps of her famous cousins, whose births typically play out on the small screen on TLC Counting On specials. Responding to the flurry of questions regarding the possibility of a similar special for her own pregnancy, King told her fans that “no cameras need to see all of that.”