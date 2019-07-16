Amy Duggar and Dillon King Post a Different Kind of Baby Bump Photo, and Fans Are Loving It

Amy Duggar may be on vacation, but she is continuing to provide her fans with pregnancy updates. The former occasional 19 Kids and Counting star, who is the niece of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, took to Instagram on July 15 to share a new and unusual baby bump photo.

“Nailed it!” Amy captioned the photo, which shows her husband Dillon King standing on a beach and seemingly leaning against her growing baby belly.

“I’ll just hang here,” Dillon captioned the same photo on his own Instagram account.

The couple are currently on their babymoon in coastal Florida by Panama City Beach and Laguna Beach as they await the arrival of their little one on the way, and the humorous Monday snap garnered plenty of talk in the comments section.

“Haha,” Jill Duggar wrote alongside a laughing emoji.

“This is perfect!” another person added.

“This is brilliant,” a third wrote, adding that “Pregnancy really suits you, you’re glowing in every picture you post!!”

“Haha so funny!! Good job,” commented another.

After tying the knot on the grounds of Horton Farms near Bentonville, Arkansas, in 2015, King and her husband announced in April of this year that they are expecting their first child together. The exciting announcement came after they had stated in December that “kids are coming.”

“We are completely speechless, overly excited and ready for the next chapter as new parents!” King announced the news. “I’m over the moon about becoming a momma! I just can’t hardly wait.”

Her husband added that “the learning curve of being a new father is kind of terrifying, but at the same time equally astonishing.”

In the weeks since announcing the exciting news, King has been eager to bring fans along with her on her pregnancy journey, her Instagram account now flooded with frequent updates about everything from a new pregnancy milestone to nursery shopping at Daisies & Olives Antiques Flea Market.

King also hasn’t shied away from opening up about the less glamorous results of pregnancy, including “retiring my skinny denim for awhile” in favor of her first pair of maternity jeans.

She also recently opened up about the toll that pregnancy has taken on her sleep schedule, writing that her little one likes to “Kung Fu Panda on mom’s bladder” at 3 a.m. Her inability to sleep even led to a bit of a humorous fight with her husband, who couldn’t quite understand her discomfort.