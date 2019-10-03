Amy Duggar Is Almost Ready for the Birth of Her Son, Daxton Ryan

Amy Duggar and her husband Dillon King are now just days away from officially becoming parents, and with little Daxton “Dax” Ryan set to come at “anytime,” the couple is rushing to get things in order. Speaking to In Touch Weekly, the Counting On cousin revealed that she and her husband are currently in the midst of putting the final touches on their son’s nursery.

“Dill has been very supportive of me getting plenty of rest! So I haven’t been to 3130 Clothing much! But I’m def still in charge lol,” Duggar told the outlet. “For our last week, we have been busy putting the final touches together for the nursery, washing little baby socks and everything and Dill is putting the car seats in our car! It’s so crazy to think our little man could come anytime!!”

The couple, who tied the knot on the grounds of Horton Farms near Bentonville, Arkansas in 2015, announced in April of this year that they were expecting their first child together, and they haven’t been shy when it comes to documenting their pregnancy journey. Along with candid confessions about her pregnancy cravings and frequent bumpdates, the couple recently revealed that Duggar has been placed on bed rest until little Dax’s arrival.

The Marriage Boot Camp alum’s openness does have its limits, however, as she recently revealed that her birth will not air on her cousins’ TLC series Counting On. In the past, the births of other Duggar babies have aired as TLC specials, including the recent birth of Jessa Duggar and husband Ben Seewald’s daughter Ivy Jane, but Amy prefers to keep things a bit more private.

“Nahhh no thank you!” she recently wrote in response to a fan asking if cameras would be in the room. “It’s a private event lol. No cameras need to see all of that!”

Fans may not get a peek into the room, but Amy has already revealed what will happen behind closed doors during those special moments she welcomes her son, including the fact that she will opt to have an epidural.

“Those early contractions were painful, they literally hit me out of nowhere, and I could hardly stand up!” the 33-year-old soon to be mom told In Touch Weekly. “So, I know when it’s time for me to go in active labor, it’s going to be even worse — although I do have an epidural ready with my name on it! Firm believer in all the good meds.”

The pain, however, will be worth it, as Amy is looking forward to spending plenty of time bonding with her son.