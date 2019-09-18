Reality

‘America’s Got Talent’: Watch Fan-Favorite Kodi Lee Bring the Tears With Finals Performance

America’s Got Talent fan-favorite Kodi Lee left everyone in tears with his performance in the […]

By

America’s Got Talent fan-favorite Kodi Lee left everyone in tears with his performance in the final round, reminding viewers why he is Season 14’s frontrunner. The singer brought the house down at the Dolby Theatre during Tuesday’s final performances with a breathtaking performance of Freya Ridings’ “Lost Without You.”

Ahead of the tearjerker performance, the singer’s pre-taped package dove deeper into his history, including his parents finding out he was blind a few months after his birth. Some time after, the singer was diagnosed with autism.

Videos by PopCulture.com

He said during the package that throughout his life, music has meant everything to him, and it’s through music that he has found the way to communicate and show his love for others.

The heartbreaking performance of the powerful ballad left the judges, and audience struggling to collect themselves, as viewers at home flooded social media with praise for the singer.

“One of the most beautiful things I’ve ever, ever heard,” Simon said, holding back his emotions. “That was as good as I’ve ever heard.”

The audience even chanted his name after his performance, all the way until the commercial break.

The performance comes as fans have theorized Lee could be winning it all, as his talent has touched much of the audience along with his past. The praise continued following the emotional performance.

Other fans were not as touched by the performance, as part of a group of fans who believe fans will vote for a sob story over talent.

Tuesday’s final performances episode also featured Detroit Youth Choir, Benicio Bryant, Emanne Beasha, Light Balance Kids, Ndlovu Youth Choir, Ryan Niemiller, Tyler Butler-Figueroa, V. Unbeatable and Voices of Service.

America’s Got Talent will announce the Season 14 winner in the finale Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Tagged:
,

Related Posts