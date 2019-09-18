‘America’s Got Talent’: Watch Fan-Favorite Kodi Lee Bring the Tears With Finals Performance

America’s Got Talent fan-favorite Kodi Lee left everyone in tears with his performance in the final round, reminding viewers why he is Season 14’s frontrunner. The singer brought the house down at the Dolby Theatre during Tuesday’s final performances with a breathtaking performance of Freya Ridings’ “Lost Without You.”

Ahead of the tearjerker performance, the singer’s pre-taped package dove deeper into his history, including his parents finding out he was blind a few months after his birth. Some time after, the singer was diagnosed with autism.

He said during the package that throughout his life, music has meant everything to him, and it’s through music that he has found the way to communicate and show his love for others.

The heartbreaking performance of the powerful ballad left the judges, and audience struggling to collect themselves, as viewers at home flooded social media with praise for the singer.

“One of the most beautiful things I’ve ever, ever heard,” Simon said, holding back his emotions. “That was as good as I’ve ever heard.”

The audience even chanted his name after his performance, all the way until the commercial break.

The performance comes as fans have theorized Lee could be winning it all, as his talent has touched much of the audience along with his past. The praise continued following the emotional performance.

They should just announce who won 2nd place on #AGT bc obviously Kodi is going to win. — Shawn McDonald (@shawnpmcd) September 18, 2019

If Cody Lee does not win… something is just damn wrong with the people in this country. Not because of his handicap.. but because his talent is off the damned charts!

#agt — BitsandBytes (@ajax659) September 18, 2019

10/10 Even if Kodi didn’t have the emotional story attached to him, I would still be rooting for him at this point. The way he hit certain notes tonight, BRA-FREAKING-VO! #AGTFinals I just voted for @Kodileerocks on #AGT. Download the app and vote now! https://t.co/2aO3n3FVmR — Jack Drees (@JackDrees) September 18, 2019

honestly if it doesn’t come down to Kodi and V. Unbeatable in the top 2 tomorrow im gonna be mad #AGT — michelle (@bwaystyles) September 18, 2019

Other fans were not as touched by the performance, as part of a group of fans who believe fans will vote for a sob story over talent.

I know this is a wildly unpopular opinion, but I don’t get the worship of Kodi Lee. He’s talented, yes, but gushing over him is almost insulting, as if you’re shocked that someone blind or someone autistic can sing. #AGT #AGTFinale — Red Headed Scot (@RedHeadedScot) September 18, 2019

#AGT Nobody is going to pay $120 or more to see Cody in Las Vegas. Would you!!! — Gary McConnell (@gwm9089) September 18, 2019

Now this one Cody lee show me the talant over pity? DAM I know I can win a million for pity. #AGT — celestine brown (@celesti58652877) September 18, 2019

Tuesday’s final performances episode also featured Detroit Youth Choir, Benicio Bryant, Emanne Beasha, Light Balance Kids, Ndlovu Youth Choir, Ryan Niemiller, Tyler Butler-Figueroa, V. Unbeatable and Voices of Service.

America’s Got Talent will announce the Season 14 winner in the finale Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.