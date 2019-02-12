‘America’s Got Talent’: Tyra Banks Officially out as Host

Tyra Banks is officially bidding farewell to America’s Got Talent.

The model has hosted the NBC reality competition show for three seasons now, but was reported to be pursuing other opportunities in December 2018 when she was revealed to not be hosting series alternative season, America’s Got Talent: The Champions.

Monday, the network announced that AGT: The Champions host, actor Terry Crews, would be taking over Banks’ hosting duties on a more permanent basis. The network also revealed that judges Heidi Klum and Mel B would be replaced by Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union, who will join executive producer Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel on the panel.

“One of the many secrets to the success and longevity of America’s Got Talent is its fearless drive to reinvent itself,” said Meredith Ahr, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment in a press release. “The next evolution of the format brings in fresh expert eyes to join Simon and Howie on the panel. Gabrielle and Julianne are two of the most aspirational women in the business, on top of being electric entertainers with talent across disciplines. I am excited to see how their knowledge, compassion and sheer joy enhance the experience for acts and viewers alike.”

Ahr added, “As their partner in crime, host Terry Crews will continue to light up the stage with his quick wit and unending charm.”

“Our millions of longtime viewers have already embraced Terry as the host of AGT: The Champions, and we are excited to welcome Gabrielle and Julianne to the AGT family,” said Trish Kinane, President of Entertainment Programming, Fremantle North America. “They are ready to bring a new level of expertise, energy, entertainment and fun to our judging panel.”

In December, a source told Us Weekly of the model’s choice to leave the hosting duties behind, “Tyra’s leaving on her own volition and because she wants to produce and act more. She likes to produce and create.”

Banks herself teased a possible exit in an Access Hollywood interview the month prior when asked if she would be returning for Season 14.

“I don’t know,” she told the outlet. “I think I had a really nice run with AGT. I had a lot, a lot of fun. I’m really focusing on Life Size, I’m really focusing on a lot of … I’m gonna be producing TV and I have a massive project starting next year. I’m not so sure.”

She added, “If I don’t come back, I had a lot of fun. A lot.”

Photo credit: Andrew Eccles/NBC