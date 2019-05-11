‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ Renewed at NBC

Another group of America’s Got Talent champions will vie for votes from the show’s fans as the AGT: The Champions spin-off was renewed for a second season Saturday.

AGT: The Champions finished its first season on Feb. 18, with magician Shin Lim winning the first title. Lim beat out 11 other acts who made the two-hour finale, including AGT Season 12 winner Darci Lynne and Britain’s Got Talent favorite Susan Boyle.

The spin-off was the first entry in the series hosted by Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews, who was tapped to host the upcoming 14th season of America’s Got Talent. It was also a curtain call for judges Heidi Klum and Mel B, who will be replaced by Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union on AGT. Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell are both returning.

“One of the many secrets to the success and longevity of America’s Got Talent is its fearless drive to reinvent itself,” Meredith Ahr, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment, said in February. “The next evolution of the format brings in fresh expert eyes to join Simon and Howie on the panel. Gabrielle and Julianne are two of the most aspirational women in the business, on top of being electric entertainers with talent across disciplines. I am excited to see how their knowledge, compassion and sheer joy enhance the experience for acts and viewers alike.”

Ahr continued, “As their partner in crime, host Terry Crews will continue to light up the stage with his quick wit and unending charm.”

The format for The Champions brought past AGT winners and popular finalists back to the stage to face winners from international Got Talent shows. Unlike the main AGT, the entire season was pre-taped and winners were chosen by a select group of AGT “superfans” across the U.S. The judges were also given golden buzzers to move their favorite acts deeper into the competition.

According to Deadline, The Champions averaged 12.4 million total viewers and a 2.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic in Live+7 day Nielsen ratings. The show also doubled the audience for NBC in its timeslot.

The Champions was not the only NBC reality show to be renewed Saturday. World of Dance was renewed for a fourth season. The series is executive produced by Jennifer Lopez, who also serves as a judge on the dance competition series. Its third season averaged 4.8 million viewers and a 1.2 rating in Live+7 day viewing.

America’s Got Talent Season 14 launches on NBC Tuesday, May 28 at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: NBC