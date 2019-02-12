‘America’s Got Talent’: Terry Crews to Host Season 14

America’s Got Talent recently announced some big shakeups, not the least of which is that Terry Crews will be hosting Season 14 of the reality competition series.

According to a press release from NBC, Tyra Banks will no longer be host of the show, as Crews will step in to take over those duties.

Additionally, actresses Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough will join the judges panel, replacing exiting judges Mel B and Heidi Klum. Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel will remain on.

“One of the many secrets to the success and longevity of America’s Got Talent is its fearless drive to reinvent itself,” said Meredith Ahr, the President of Alternative and Reality Group for NBC Entertainment, of the new personalities joining the series.

“The next evolution of the format brings in fresh expert eyes to join Simon and Howie on the panel. Gabrielle and Julianne are two of the most aspirational women in the business, on top of being electric entertainers with talent across disciplines,” Ahr continued. I am excited to see how their knowledge, compassion and sheer joy enhance the experience for acts and viewers alike. As their partner in crime, host Terry Crews will continue to light up the stage with his quick wit and unending charm.”

Trish Kinane, President of Entertainment Programming for Fremantle North America, also commented on the new developments with the America’s Got Talent, saying, “Our millions of longtime viewers have already embraced Terry as the host of AGT: The Champions, and we are excited to welcome Gabrielle and Julianne to the AGT family. They are ready to bring a new level of expertise, energy, entertainment and fun to our judging panel.”

As mentioned, Crews is currently the host of America’s Got Talent: The Champions, which is judged by all the original judges (Cowell, Klum, Mandel, and Mel B).

This is one #AGTChampions lineup that you won’t want to miss! What does my #GoldenBuzzer @deadly__games make us do?! Find out tonight on an all-new @AGT! pic.twitter.com/0SQz38SZ66 — Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) February 11, 2019

“The competition features winners, finalists and other successful contestants from America’s Got Talent and other international franchises of the series, competing against each other for spots in a championship final,” a description of the series reads.

America’s Got Talent: The Champions airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, and the original America’s Got Talent will return to NBC sometime later this year.