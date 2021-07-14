'Police Academy' Actor Stuns 'America's Got Talent' With Vocals

✖

Police Academy actor Michael Winslow recently stunned the America's Got Talent audience with his incredible vocal abilities. Winslow appeared on the reality competition show and showcased his skill of making wild sounds, while also sharing a little about his life story. Among the sounds that Winslow mimicked were an airplane, a radio, and a near-full-band version of Queen's "Another Bites The Dust." He also whipped out an impression of Jimmy Hendrix playing guitar.

Winslow is famous for starring in a number of classic films, including the Police Academy franchise and Spaceballs. He also lent his voice to Gremlins, providing vocals for the Mogwaii and gremlin creatures. During his segment, Winslow explained why he exited show business some years back. "I stopped making movies because I quit the business for my children. I had to raise them because I became a widower."

He went on to say, "Now, after raising my two kids, I'm in a different phase. I think this is my time. And America's Got Talent is the place for me to show the world I still have something to offer, I still have some sounds to make. There's still room for a little more."

Speaking about why he opted to try out for America's Got Talent, Winslow shared that it was his kids' idea. "You can come out here and be anything you want instead of being forced to be something you don't," the actor recalled his son saying to him. "This is the show you come to be yourself."

Back in 2019, Winslow — who is often known as the "Man of 10,000 Sound Effects" — sat down for an interview with Rediscover the 80s to discuss his life and career, and he shared how it was that he got into Hollywood in the first place. "I have always wanted to be an actor and make noises. I took drama classes in high school then fled to L.A. I was mobile homeless until I went on The Gong Show and won $516.32, got a job at the American Beverage Company, got a car, some roommates with the same desire and never stopped."

He went on to share that he and his Police Academy co-stars are all still close to this day, after working on a total of seven films together. "Steve [Guttenberg] is my friend and awesome to work with. We are all still friends. We miss Bubba Smith ["Hightower"]....and David Graf ["Tackleberry"] who are now policing Heaven!! We are close and look forward to working together again."