‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Simon Cowell Gives Golden Buzzer to 11-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Violinist

Tyler Butler, 11 received the Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell on Tuesday’s episode of America’s Got Talent!

“It’s one of those things you do in the moment, you just do it. He was amazing,” the judge told PEOPLE. “The Golden Buzzer was a really great addition.”

The young violinist who’s from North Carolina wanted to be more than his illness. Butler was diagnosed with Leukemia when he was 4 years old and was bullied by his classmates after losing his hair during chemotherapy. Thankfully, the young musician has been in remission for four years thus far.

Butler performed Kelly Clarkson’s “Stronger” on his violin and absolutely wowed the judges.

“I started playing the violin when I was 7 1/2,” Butler said to the judges. “I wanted to start playing the violin because I was being bullied in school. It’s because I had cancer, I almost died.”

“The doctors treated me with chemotherapy,” he continued. “When I lost my hair, I was really sad and embarrassed at the same time to go to school. They used to make fun of me and laugh at me because I was different. They would spread rumors to say that my cancer was contagious and they all wanted to stay away from me.”

Cowell, Gabrielle Union, Julianna Hough and Howie Mandel were all taken back by his stunning performance and story.

“You are an extraordinary young man. We hear too many stories of people being bullied, but I could tell you one thing: Most people are bullied because they’re better than the people who bully them,” the former American Idol judge stated.

“I think you have such an amazing talent, such a personality. I would love to say something on your behalf to the bullies,” he added before pressing the Golden Buzzer.

The young boy’s mother, Kisua, shared the story of how he got started playing the instrument, saying she even questioned the idea at first.

“One day, Tyler saw a flyer at his school and it said, ‘Afternoon program free violin lessons.’ He said, ‘Mom, I want to do it.’ But no one in our family plays an instrument, and the violin? Once he started that class, it was like a sunshine. He was just full of energy and happy. I was like, ‘Oh my God, I got my son back.’”

Butler then added, “I would just practice in my bedroom and the more I did it, the better I got. When I play the violin, it helps me forget about all the bad stuff. I just didn’t want to be the kid with cancer. So now, I’m the kid who plays violin.”

